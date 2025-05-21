Fairlead and New North Ventures Partner to Launch Maritime Dominance and Shipbuilding Venture Studios

"Fairlead has the systems engineering, shipbuilding, workforce, and supply chain. New North brings the company building, data, platform expertise, and capital staging. Together, we're here to build the future," said Jerry Miller of Fairlead. Post this

Shipbuilding is a top priority for the United States, as demonstrated by the recent Executive Order on Restoring America's Maritime Dominance. The timeframe of days and weeks signals the country's urgent need to strengthen its maritime capabilities and domestic manufacturing base. To address this imperative, the venture studios will annually start, launch, and scale multiple companies, uniting entrepreneurs, technologists, and national security experts.

Fairlead, an industry powerhouse in shipbuilding technology, is bringing deep operational expertise and advanced engineering through its corporate venture capital (CVC) arm led by Jerry Miller, Fred Pasquine, Kevin Morrozoff, and Jim Blom. With decades of experience delivering integrated, turn-key mechanical and electrical solutions, Fairlead plays a hyperscale role in manufacturing, autonomy, logistics, and shipboard systems.

Partnering with Fairlead is New North Ventures (NNV), one of the nation's most respected dual-use venture firms, led by Jeremy Hitchcock. NNV is a Department of Defense Small Business Investment Company under the Critical Technology Initiative. New North Ventures is the ideal operator to lead these venture studios with a unique ability to understand complex government problem sets, build companies from concept to scale, and drive commercial growth for national security. Fairlead is an investor in New North Ventures Fund II.

"Fairlead has the systems engineering, shipbuilding, workforce, and supply chain. New North brings the company building, data, platform expertise, and capital staging. Together, we're here to build the future," said Jerry Miller of Fairlead. "This isn't just about ships—it's about securing America's future through bold innovation." "The teams share values around accountability, performance, integrity, and curiosity," said Jeremy Hitchcock of New North Ventures.

