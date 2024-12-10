Fairly Emerges Out of Stealth Mode with a $10.1 Million Round of Funding to Modernize Vacation Rental Management and Care

At Fairly, we're empowering homeowners & caretakers to deliver individualized care while we automate the back-office tasks. We're retaining what's great about individual caretakers, and we're pairing that with a tech stack that out-competes the big companies. Post this

At the core of Fairly's model is the belief that individualized care, simplified management, flexibility, best-in-class automation tools, and a local, community-driven approach are the keys to a successful vacation home rental that results in high guest satisfaction, positive reviews, and increased revenue.

"The vacation rental management model is broken," says Eric Breon, co-founder and CEO at Fairly. "Large property managers generate more revenue, but they generally fail when it comes to delivering what matters most: exceptional guest experiences. The average five-star rating for third-party property managers on Airbnb is about 4.62, which is significantly below the median review score. At Fairly, we're empowering homeowners & caretakers to deliver individualized care while we automate the back-office tasks. We're retaining what's great about individual caretakers, and we're pairing that with a tech stack that out-competes the big companies."

Unlike traditional property management services, each homeowner at Fairly is supported by a 2-person team of their choosing:

Caretakers who are responsible for the day-to-day operations on behalf of the owner, from guest communications to cleaning and maintenance.

Advisors, typically real estate agents, who can leverage their market knowledge and expertise to help homeowners navigate local permit and registration requirements and find local specialists as needed, ensuring property owners maximize their investment.

"Running and maintaining a vacation home rental today can be extremely complicated: you either give up all control and pay high fees with a traditional property management company, or try and do it yourself by piecemealing together a few different tools. It doesn't have to be this hard," says Subechya Person, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Fairly. "With Fairly, homeowners enjoy peace of mind, increased earnings, and the freedom to choose their level of involvement. We partner with exceptional housekeepers by giving them the tools they need to step into the caretaker role, expand their services, and build their businesses. Real estate agents benefit from a new stream of income by partnering with Fairly to ensure owner satisfaction and property success. Together, we're creating a community driven by a commitment to integrity, customer-centricity, and innovation. A community where everyone prospers."

In addition to Fairly's innovative care team model, the platform automates time-consuming processes like labor management, yield management, finances, tax remittance, guest services, and AI-powered dynamic pricing to ensure homeowners can focus on enjoying their investment.

"At Fairly, we're excited to bring a modern vacation rental management platform to market. Owning a vacation home can be rewarding, but managing it on your own can be overwhelming," says Jeff Flitton, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Fairly. "We're committed to automating all the complex and, frankly, mundane and repetitive aspects of vacation rental management for first-time vacation rental owners so that they can focus on what matters most to them. By connecting exceptional people through our cutting-edge platform, we're excited to raise the bar for what a great vacation rental management experience should be."

Whether you're a first-time second homeowner, a housekeeper or cleaner, a real estate agent, or a guest looking for an incredible getaway, Fairly is creating a new market category that upgrades the vacation rental experience for everyone involved. Sign up today at fairly.com.

About Fairly:

For homeowners who want to invest in a vacation rental without the burden of day-to-day management, Fairly provides a comprehensive platform that integrates the roles of advisors, caretakers, and property owners into a seamless, collaborative ecosystem. Unlike traditional property management services, Fairly emphasizes individualized care and community-focused engagement, ensuring your home is managed with the same dedication and attention as if you were doing it yourself. With Fairly, homeowners enjoy peace of mind, increased earnings, and the freedom to choose their level of involvement. Sign up or learn more at fairly.com.

