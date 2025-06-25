Fairmont Century Plaza Presents "The Good Life": A Monthly Afterwork Soiree Blending Music, Cocktail, and Creative Purpose

"Partnering with Fairmont Century Plaza allows us to bring visibility and real support to creative youth development," says SCETCH, founder of MUSIC to the Ears Foundation. "Together, we are opening doors for the next generation of artists and innovators in Los Angeles." Post this

Founded by artist and producer SCETCH (The Specialist), MUSIC to the Ears Foundation works in partnership with Academix BEAT Lab to build career pathways in music, media, and entertainment for underserved students. "Partnering with Fairmont Century Plaza allows us to bring visibility and real support to creative youth development," says SCETCH, founder of MUSIC to the Ears Foundation. "Together, we are opening doors for the next generation of artists and innovators in Los Angeles."

Music for The Good Life is curated by SCETCH alongside guest DJs, delivering a sonic experience that reflects both the legacy and the evolution of The Bar, which has hosted legendary artists like Sonny and Cher, Elton John, and Mariah Carey.

What: The Good Life – An Afterwork Soiree for Creatives, Changemakers and Industry Professionals

When: Last Friday of every month | 5 PM – 10 PM

Where: The Bar at Fairmont Century Plaza, 2025 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA 90067

Admission: No Cover

Parking: Discounted Valet.

About MUSIC to the Ears Foundation

MUSIC to the Ears is a nonprofit organization committed to amplifying creative expression through education and career access in music, media, and entertainment. Founded by artist and producer SCETCH, the foundation partners with local schools and creative professionals to empower underrepresented youth with skills, mentorship, and real-world opportunities to thrive in creative industries. Learn more at www.musictotheears.org.

About Fairmont Century Plaza

Los Angeles' famed Century Plaza hotel has returned to center stage following a $2.5B renovation. The property has been completely reimagined with 400 expansive guest rooms featuring private terraces, 63 luxury residences, the 14,000-square-foot Fairmont Spa Century Plaza, Lumière – a French-inspired Brasserie, and 24,000 square feet of private event space, one of the largest ballrooms in Los Angeles. Born on the former site of a 20th Century Studios backlot in 1966, the legendary Century Plaza has always been at the center of where business meets Hollywood – from the Beatles winning big at the 10th annual Grammy Awards to the first Presidential State Dinner ever held outside the White House, hosted by President Nixon to honor the Apollo 11 expedition. The storied icon has re-emerged to write the next chapter of Los Angeles history. Fairmont Century Plaza is conveniently located on the corner of Avenue of the Stars and Constellation Boulevard at 2025 Avenue of the Stars in the heart of Century City, Los Angeles. Be a part of history and book now at fairmontcenturyplaza.com.

