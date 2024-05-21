Fairport Wealth Announces Retirement of Chairwoman Heather Ettinger

Heather is a visionary leader, both for the company and the financial services industry. Our clients remain our top priority, and Fairport is in an excellent place due to Heather's thoughtful planning over the years. We will remain grateful for her decades of partnership and leadership. Post this

"Heather is a visionary leader, both for the company and the financial services industry," said Matt Logar, CEO and president of Fairport. "Our clients remain our top priority, and Fairport is in an excellent place due to Heather's thoughtful planning over the years. We will remain grateful for her decades of partnership and leadership."

Mrs. Ettinger began her career at Baring Brothers in London. A graduate of Dartmouth College, Ettinger served in various advisory capacities for the Women's Business Collaborative, 100 Women in Finance, Schwab Advisor Services DEI Advocacy Board, and Racing Towards Diversity.

"I've had a fabulous and rewarding career, making my mark both with the practice and within the industry," said Ettinger. "While I will deeply miss my colleagues and our tremendous clients, Fairport is in excellent hands with a team that is laser focused on a shared vision. I am excited and optimistic about the next phase of the practice's growth and leadership."

A highly sought-after speaker and award-winning executive, Ettinger dedicated her 37-year career to supporting women's financial education and progress. Among numerous industry achievements, Ettinger was awarded the Savvy Ladies Changemaker Award and recognized by Crain's Cleveland Business as a Notable Wealth Manager, both in 2021. In 2019, she received the Icons and Innovators award by InvestmentNews, and the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Award for Unique Efforts in Advancing the Aspirations of Women by Women's Vote Project. Ettinger was named among the inaugural class of Women to Watch from InvestmentNews in 2015. She is also the bestselling author of Lumination: Shining a Light on a Woman's Journey to Financial Wellness.

"Heather's passion for championing women and girls is inspiring. I feel so fortunate to have worked side by side with her on numerous women's initiatives that helped fuel industry progress and positively influence colleagues," said Emily Drake, Chief Experience Officer for Fairport. "She will be deeply missed by her team, clients, and the financial services industry, but her impact will leave a lasting legacy."

As of December 31, 2023, Fairport's assets under management were $4.5 billion.

Fairport Wealth is a values-based, purpose-driven organization that inspires over 2,000 families with comprehensive wealth management solutions. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the practice manages $4.5 billion in assets under management. Since becoming a Hightower advisory business in 2017, Fairport has completed five acquisitions and grown from one to six offices in Cleveland, OH; Buffalo, NY; Chicago, IL; Harrisburg, PA and Princeton and Cherry Hill, NJ. Learn more about Fairport Wealth at https://fairportwealth.com/.

