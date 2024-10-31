Fairview Microwave Adds Popular Custom Products to Line of RF Cable Assemblies

Product Additions Give Customers Quicker Access to In-Demand Designs
IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has expanded its line of in-stock RF cable assemblies. The new products are based on the most popular custom cable designs created through Fairview's Cable Creator platform or in consultation with the company's technical support team.
By turning the custom configurations into standard products, Fairview ensures that businesses in various industries have quick access to reliable RF solutions. The cable assemblies are offered in standard, low-loss and low-PIM designs, solving various performance requirements. They deliver high signal quality and durability in many environments, whether used in telecommunications, aerospace, defense or other high-performance industries.
The expanded product line includes flexible, semi-rigid and corrugated cable flex types, for compatibility with different installation environments. Customers can choose from a variety of lengths and configurations, including both standard and custom options, allowing for precise matching to project specifications. Also, the assemblies come with a selection of connector series, offering multiple configurations to meet the needs of any installation.
"This expanded line is a response to our customers' needs," said Senior Product Line Manager Amar Ganwani. "By offering our most popular custom configurations as standard products, we're ensuring that businesses have fast access to reliable solutions that meet their specific requirements."
Fairview's new RF cable assemblies are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (972) 649-6678.
About Fairview Microwave:
A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.
About Infinite Electronics:
Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.
