Fairview Microwave Adds Popular Custom Products to Line of RF Cable Assemblies

"This expanded line is a response to our customers' needs," said Senior Product Line Manager Amar Ganwani. "By offering our most popular custom configurations as standard products, we're ensuring that businesses have fast access to reliable solutions that meet their specific requirements." Post this

The expanded product line includes flexible, semi-rigid and corrugated cable flex types, for compatibility with different installation environments. Customers can choose from a variety of lengths and configurations, including both standard and custom options, allowing for precise matching to project specifications. Also, the assemblies come with a selection of connector series, offering multiple configurations to meet the needs of any installation.

"This expanded line is a response to our customers' needs," said Senior Product Line Manager Amar Ganwani. "By offering our most popular custom configurations as standard products, we're ensuring that businesses have fast access to reliable solutions that meet their specific requirements."

Fairview's new RF cable assemblies are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (972) 649-6678.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, Fairview Microwave, +1 (972) 649-6678, [email protected], https://www.infinite.com

SOURCE Fairview Microwave