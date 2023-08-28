Fairview Microwave Announces Line of Electromechanical Relay Switches

"As we transition to higher frequencies and seek enhanced data rates, our switches are designed to bridge the present with the future," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. Tweet this

Fairview's components span a selection of 21 diverse models and provide comprehensive coverage of popular market bands, notably L, S, C, X, Ku, K and Ka.

The designs are not only robust and versatile, featuring failsafe, latching, or normally open actuators, but are equipped with desirable characteristics such as TTL logic, position indicators, suppression diodes and solder pins.

The new switches are powered by either +12 Vdc or +28 Vdc DC bias voltage supplies. They are meticulously crafted to be compact, conforming to MIL-grade standards, and are compatible with 2.92 mm female connectors.

Reliability and performance are at the core of these designs. Ensuring they can weather a range of operational conditions, these switches are rated for temperatures between -25°C to +65°C (-25°F to +165°F). Furthermore, they boast an impressive lifecycle rating of 2 million cycles and meet the rigorous MIL-STD-202F environmental test conditions, particularly for shock and vibration.

"With our new electromechanical relay switches, we're pushing the boundaries of technology to meet the growing demands of an ever-evolving industry," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "As we transition to higher frequencies and seek enhanced data rates, our switches are designed to bridge the present with the future."

Fairview Microwave's new electromechanical relay switches are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

