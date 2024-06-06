Fairview Microwave Enhances In-House Pre-Built Gain Horn Antennas

"These in-house, pre-built assemblies address the critical need for more adaptable and user-friendly antenna mounting solutions," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. Post this

These pre-built assemblies show Fairview's commitment to innovation and its dedication to solving the practical challenges professionals face in the field. By providing a complete package that includes the horn, waveguide-to-coax adapter, and mount, Fairview eliminates the need for customers to source individual components, saving them time and simplifying installation. This comprehensive approach not only reduces setup time but guarantees superior performance, making these assemblies ideal for a wide range of applications, from research laboratories to field deployments.

"These in-house, pre-built assemblies address the critical need for more adaptable and user-friendly antenna mounting solutions," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "Our aim is to provide products that not only meet the technical specifications of our customers but enhance their operational efficiency."

Fairview's in-house, pre-built gain horn antennas are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For inquiries, please call +1 (972) 649-6678.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, Fairview Microwave, +1 (972) 649-6678, [email protected], https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

SOURCE Fairview Microwave