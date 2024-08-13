Fairview Microwave Introduces High-Performance Gain Horn Assemblies

"With a comprehensive solution that includes a horn, waveguide to coax adapter and mount, our assemblies ensure seamless integration into any system," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. Post this

The innovative cage-style mount provides increased mounting options, allowing for easy installation and enhanced usability for both temporary and permanent setups. Created to minimize signal interference, Fairview's gain horn assemblies maintain signal integrity across various applications, ensuring reliable performance.

"Our high-performance gain horn assemblies are designed to deliver consistent performance and high accuracy in signal transmission," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "With a comprehensive solution that includes a horn, waveguide to coax adapter and mount, our assemblies ensure seamless integration into any system."

Fairview's new high-performance gain horn assemblies are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (972) 649-6678.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

