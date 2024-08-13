Fairview Microwave Introduces High-Performance Gain Horn Assemblies

New Assemblies Deliver Reliable Signal Transmission and Robust Mounting Solutions
IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the launch of its new high-performance gain horn assemblies. These in-house pre-built assemblies feature standard gain horns, gain horns with coax adapters and antenna mounts, offering unparalleled connectivity and precision for various applications.
Catering to applications requiring precise signal transmission and robust mounting solutions, the new gain horn assemblies are available in various WR sizes, including WR-34, WR-51, WR-75 and WR-430. Additionally, customers can select from 10, 15 and 20 dB configurations to achieve the desired level of signal amplification.
The innovative cage-style mount provides increased mounting options, allowing for easy installation and enhanced usability for both temporary and permanent setups. Created to minimize signal interference, Fairview's gain horn assemblies maintain signal integrity across various applications, ensuring reliable performance.
"Our high-performance gain horn assemblies are designed to deliver consistent performance and high accuracy in signal transmission," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "With a comprehensive solution that includes a horn, waveguide to coax adapter and mount, our assemblies ensure seamless integration into any system."
Fairview's new high-performance gain horn assemblies are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (972) 649-6678.
About Fairview Microwave:
A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.
About Infinite Electronics:
Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.
