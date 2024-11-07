Fairview Microwave Introduces Surface-Mount Failsafe Electromechanical Relay Switches

"Our new Quartz Series pushes the boundaries of RF technology," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "These switches deliver unparalleled performance while adhering to the industry's eco-compliance standards." Post this

Designed to thrive under demanding conditions, these switches can withstand challenges from sine vibration to mechanical shock, reinforcing their durability. A unique feature of this series is its gold-plated mounting surface, which resists oxidation, ensuring a prolonged and reliable connection. Also for reliability, they have a lifecycle rating of 5M.

Fairview's Quartz Series is all about versatility and performance. It caters to a broad range of frequency bands, from VHF to UHF and all the way to K bands, making it suitable for multiple market applications.

They are designed for optimal performance, with insertion loss rates going as low as 0.2 dB max, high isolation exceeding 50 dB, and a rapid switching time averaging just 5 milliseconds. In addition, the micromechanical design of the switches ensures a cost-effective and streamlined installation process for users.

"Our new Quartz Series pushes the boundaries of RF technology," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "These switches deliver unparalleled performance while adhering to the industry's eco-compliance standards."

Fairview's new surface-mount failsafe electromechanical relay switches are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Its brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, Fairview Microwave, +1 (949) 261-1920, [email protected], https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

SOURCE Fairview Microwave