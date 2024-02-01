Fairview Microwave Launches 2-Way Waveguide Power Dividers

"The launch of our waveguide power dividers is a big step forward in providing versatile and readily available components to professionals in the RF and microwave industry," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. Post this

The dividers ensure efficient signal management and are designed with a UG-style square cover flange, guaranteeing a secure and reliable connection for optimal signal integrity. Fairview Microwave's commitment to providing exceptional value ensures that professionals receive top-notch components that meet their performance and financial expectations.

"The launch of our waveguide power dividers is a big step forward in providing versatile and readily available components to professionals in the RF and microwave industry," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. "They offer efficiency, compatibility and affordability, making them a valuable addition to a wide range of applications."

Fairview's new waveguide power dividers are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For inquiries, please call +1 (972) 649-6678.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Its brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, Fairview Microwave, +1 (972) 649-6678, [email protected], https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

SOURCE Fairview Microwave