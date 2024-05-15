Fairview Microwave Launches High-Power RF Terminations for Enhanced Performance up to 6 GHz

"These new terminations meet the rigorous demands of today's telecommunication, aerospace and defense applications," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. "With exceptional VSWR performance and versatile connectorized designs, we are confident they will exceed our customers' expectations." Post this

The high-power RF terminations are engineered for precision, offering an optimal solution for systems requiring robust and efficient signal termination. They are versatile enough to meet the diverse needs of engineers and designers across various industries. The product line boasts maximum power ratings of 5 watts, 10 watts and 50 watts (CW), ensuring compatibility with a wide range of power requirements for different applications.

Key to the terminations' performance is their ability to operate at frequencies specified at 6 GHz, making them suitable for a variety of high-frequency applications. The excellent voltage standing wave ratio (VSWR) performance, as low as 1.25:1, further ensures minimal signal reflection and maximized efficiency, which is essential for maintaining signal integrity in critical systems.

"These new terminations meet the rigorous demands of today's telecommunication, aerospace and defense applications," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. "With exceptional VSWR performance and versatile connectorized designs, we are confident they will exceed our customers' expectations."

Fairview's new high-power RF terminations are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (972) 649-6678.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, Fairview Microwave, +1 (972) 649-6678, [email protected], https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

