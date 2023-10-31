Fairview Microwave Launches MIL-STD-1553 Dust Caps, Terminators and Adapters

"These MIL-STD-1553 components are yet another testament to our dedication to excellence and our commitment to serving our customers," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. Post this

The new MIL-STD-1553 terminator further strengthens Fairview's offerings. Designed to bring closure to open bus lines on a 1553 data bus, these terminators can easily mate with any TRB three-lug or four-lug jack, which are common in standard 1553 data bus couplers and relay devices. With resistance aligning with MIL-R-39007 specifications, these terminators are available in a variety of resistance options. Professionals can now enjoy a more versatile and robust tool, with the added benefit of simulating future load requirements.

The MIL-STD-1553 adapter rounds off Fairview's latest offering. Mostly used in testing environments, these adapters are designed for situations that necessitate one input signal to be disseminated through two output connections. The versatile design allows for the reverse operation as well, overlaying two inputs into a single output. A subminiature design, twinax connectivity, and RoHS-compliant construction ensure that these adapters are set to meet the highest standards of precision and efficiency, while also enabling an increased packing density.

"Fairview always strives to develop solutions that address and anticipate the challenges faced by professionals in the field," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "These MIL-STD-1553 components are yet another testament to our dedication to excellence and our commitment to serving our customers."

Fairview Microwave's new MIL-STD-1553 dust caps, terminators and adapters are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Infinite's brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

