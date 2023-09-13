Fairview Microwave Launches Quad-Ridge, Dual-Polarized, Broadband Gain Horns

"We understand the unique needs of our customers in broadband test and measurement, and these gain horns meet those needs while expanding our existing range of solutions," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. Tweet this

The addition of these units marks a significant expansion in Fairview's product offerings within this category, bringing forth increased options and solutions for customers.

Expertly crafted from high-grade aluminum, the products are complemented by corrosion-resistant powder coating, ensuring lasting durability and performance. Moreover, these units come with popular connector options, further enhancing adaptability and user convenience.

"These quad-ridge, dual-polarized, broadband gain horns are a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality products," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "We understand the unique needs of our customers in broadband test and measurement, and these gain horns meet those needs while expanding our existing range of solutions."

Fairview Microwave's new quad-ridge, dual-polarized, broadband gain horns are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

