Fairview Microwave Releases Double-Ridge Waveguide Couplers

"These double-ridge waveguide couplers offer excellent power handling, versatile coupling levels and top-notch VSWR performance," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "They represent a comprehensive answer to the modern complexities our customers face in their work."

Innovation and performance are at the heart of the design with an outstanding VSWR performance as low as 1.25:1. These units deliver unparalleled efficiency and functionality with broadwall and loop coupler designs in tandem with integrated connectorized designs such as SMA, Type N and 2.92 mm connectors.

Fairview's new double-ridge waveguide couplers are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

