Fairview Microwave Releases New MIL-STD-1553 Connectors

"We've combined robust design with ease of use so that our customers can rely on these connectors even in the most challenging environments," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "Our goal is to set new benchmarks for the industry, and we've done just that with these new products." Post this

The three-lug bayonet coupling is a standout feature, offering a unique fastening design that resists accidental unplugging, enhancing the product's reliability. This commitment to quality and environmental responsibility reflects Fairview's dedication to leading the way in the RF and microwave sector.

What truly sets the MIL-STD-1553 TRB connectors apart are their inherent benefits. The robust design, built to endure, can withstand severe shocks and vibrations. This ensures unparalleled reliability and a longer product lifespan. Their ease of use ensures that users, regardless of their technical proficiency, can employ the connectors in various applications. Moreover, the connectors' suitability for high shock and vibration environments allows them to function in extreme conditions, ensuring consistent, high-caliber performance.

"We've combined robust design with ease of use so that our customers can rely on these connectors even in the most challenging environments," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "Our goal is to set new benchmarks for the industry, and we've done just that with these new products."

Fairview Microwave's new MIL-STD-1553 TRB connectors are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Infinite's brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, Fairview Microwave, +1 (978) 682-6936, [email protected], https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

SOURCE Fairview Microwave