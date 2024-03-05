Fairview Microwave Releases Standard Gain Horn Antenna Radome Covers

"The demand for outdoor communication and measurement solutions continues to grow, and Fairview is committed to addressing these needs with innovative products such as our radome covers," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "They offer exceptional protection and performance." Post this

The new radome covers come with essential features such as outdoor rating/weatherproofing, low relative permittivity (dielectric constant), and minimal signal reflection or attenuation. They are crafted from high-strength, thermally stable polymethacrylamide for durability and protection.

With Fairview's radome covers, customers can harness the power of waveguide horn antennas in outdoor environments, expanding the scope of their applications. These radome covers also offer enhanced signal performance by minimizing signal reflection or attenuation, ensuring consistent and reliable communication and measurement results.

"The demand for outdoor communication and measurement solutions continues to grow, and Fairview is committed to addressing these needs with innovative products such as our radome covers," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "They offer exceptional protection and performance."

Fairview Microwave's standard gain horn antenna radome covers are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For inquiries, please call +1 (972) 649-6678.

