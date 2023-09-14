Fairview Microwave Unveils Hermetically Sealed RF Connectors and Adapters

"Our new line of hermetically sealed RF connectors and adapters shows our commitment to providing innovative solutions for the mil/defense sectors," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. Tweet this

Adhering to MIL-STD-348B connector interfaces, these products ensure the quality and reliability that the defense industry demands. Furthermore, they are built to perform in a wide range of temperatures, allowing for use in harsh environments.

The benefits of these advanced connectors and adapters are numerous. They are designed specifically for areas requiring a rugged seal, offering robust construction. The product line also has top-of-the-line electrical performance, standing up to even the most demanding tasks. Offering leak rates of 1x10-6 and 1x10-8 helium per second, these components guarantee reliability and efficiency.

"Our new line of hermetically sealed RF connectors and adapters shows our commitment to providing innovative solutions for the mil/defense sectors," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "By combining rugged construction with superior electrical performance, we are ensuring that our customers have access to products that excel in extreme environments."

Fairview Microwave's new hermetically sealed RF connectors and adapters are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

