Fairview Microwave Unveils RF Angled PCB Connectors in 1.85mm, 2.4mm and 2.92mm Sizes

The newly launched RF angled PCB connectors enhance design flexibility and ease integration challenges engineers face, particularly in compact spaces where signal integrity is paramount.

The unique angled design optimizes board layout by reducing signal interference. It also facilitates easier routing of signals, which is crucial for maintaining system performance in densely packed environments.

"Understanding the critical needs of our customers has always driven our decisions," said Product Line Manager Amar Ganwani. "These angled PCB connectors address the demand for more versatile and performance-oriented components that align with industry standards and deliver reliability."

Fairview's new RF angled PCB connectors are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (972) 649-6678.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, Fairview Microwave, +1 (972) 649-6678, [email protected], https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

SOURCE Fairview Microwave