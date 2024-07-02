Fairview Microwave's New RF Fixed Attenuators and Terminations Feature NEX10 Connectors

"Our new RF fixed attenuators and terminations with NEX10 connectors deliver reliable performance and precise control in a variety of applications, making them an essential addition to any RF system," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. Post this

The product line includes a variety of features to ensure superior performance. The NEX10 connectorized designs are robust and reliable, while the fixed attenuators offer precise control over signal attenuation with levels available in 3 dB, 6 dB and 10 dB.

Fairview's new components are built to handle demanding conditions, with high power handling of 5 watts and 10 watts (continuous wave) and efficient operation up to 6 GHz. Additionally, they feature a typical VSWR of 1.25:1, ensuring minimal signal reflection and excellent performance.

"Our new RF fixed attenuators and terminations with NEX10 connectors deliver reliable performance and precise control in a variety of applications, making them an essential addition to any RF system," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong.

Fairview's new RF fixed attenuators and terminations with NEX10 connectors are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (972) 649-6678.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Its brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more a infiniteelectronics.com.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, Fairview Microwave, +1 (972) 649-6678, [email protected], https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

SOURCE Fairview Microwave