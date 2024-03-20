Fairview Microwave's New RF Fixed Attenuators Offer High Power, Precise Control

"We have engineered these attenuators to provide our customers with a reliable solution that meets their exacting requirements, from high-power handling to precise attenuation control," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong. Post this

A key highlight of these attenuators is their impressive frequency range. Specified to operate at 26 GHz and functional up to 33 GHz, they offer unmatched versatility and flexibility for a variety of RF applications. Whether in telecommunications, aerospace, defense or research, these attenuators deliver consistent and reliable performance in the most demanding environments.

"We have engineered these attenuators to provide our customers with a reliable solution that meets their exacting requirements, from high-power handling to precise attenuation control," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong.

Fairview Microwave's RF fixed attenuators are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For inquiries, please call +1 (972) 649-6678.

