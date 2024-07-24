Fairview Microwave's New Waveguide Fixed Attenuators Handle Frequencies Up to 110 GHz

Devices Offer Reliability in Range of Waveguide Sizes and Attenuation Levels
IRVINE, Calif., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the launch of its new line of waveguide fixed attenuators. These advanced attenuators are designed to meet the rigorous demands of high-frequency applications, offering unparalleled performance and reliability.
The new waveguide fixed attenuators are available in a range of waveguide sizes, including WR-10, WR-12, WR-15, WR-19, WR-22 and WR-28. Their attenuation-levels of 3, 6, 10, 20 and 30 dB provide versatile options to suit various needs in signal attenuation and power control. With a power handling capability of up to 5 watts and a frequency range extending to 110 GHz, these attenuators are ideal for a wide array of applications in the RF and microwave sectors.
Each attenuator is equipped with UG-style cover flanges, ensuring a secure and reliable connection in any setup. The combination of high-quality construction and precise attenuation values ensures that these waveguide fixed attenuators meet the highest standards of performance and durability, making them a solid choice for engineers and technicians.
"These attenuators provide exceptional performance in demanding applications, and we offer them to our customers with the assurance of Fairview Microwave's quality and reliability," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong.
Fairview's new waveguide fixed attenuators are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (972) 649-6678.
About Fairview Microwave:
A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.
About Infinite Electronics:
Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.
