Fairview Microwave's New Waveguide Fixed Attenuators Handle Frequencies Up to 110 GHz

Each attenuator is equipped with UG-style cover flanges, ensuring a secure and reliable connection in any setup. The combination of high-quality construction and precise attenuation values ensures that these waveguide fixed attenuators meet the highest standards of performance and durability, making them a solid choice for engineers and technicians.

"These attenuators provide exceptional performance in demanding applications, and we offer them to our customers with the assurance of Fairview Microwave's quality and reliability," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong.

Fairview's new waveguide fixed attenuators are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (972) 649-6678.

