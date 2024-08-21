Fairview Microwave's New Wi-Fi 6e/7 Omni and Flat-Panel Antennas Boost Modern Wireless Networking

Antennas Are a Good Match for High-Bandwidth, Low-Latency, Multi-User Networks

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the launch of its new Wi-Fi 6e/7 omni and flat-panel antennas.

These MIMO multi-port antennas operate across the 2400-to-7000 MHz unlicensed bands, covering the latest Wi-Fi 6e and Wi-Fi 7 frequencies and delivering exceptional performance for high-bandwidth, low-latency, multi-user gigabit networking.

Fairview's new antennas are available in four-port, six-port and eight-port configurations, offering 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 MIMO capabilities respectively. Each configuration ensures optimal connectivity and network efficiency, making them ideal for a wide range of applications including indoor low-profile setups, in-building networks, and mobile usage.

The antennas come in both omnidirectional and flat-panel options. Connector versions include N female, N male, RP-SMA male and RP-TNC male, offering flexibility for various deployment scenarios.

"Our new Wi-Fi 6e/7 omni and flat-panel antennas are designed to meet the growing demands for higher bandwidth and lower latency in modern wireless networks," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "They not only enhance connectivity but ensure seamless performance across various applications."

Fairview's new Wi-Fi 6e/7 omni and flat-panel antennas are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (972) 649-6678.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Its brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

