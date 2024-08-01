Fairwater, the Newest Jones Act Energy and Chemical Transportation Provider, Formally Launches

Fairwater creates a new, dynamic leader with the broadest capabilities in our domestic industry for customers and carries forward the shared legacy of value, efficiency and high performance by Crowley and SEACOR. Post this

"I am excited to lead a team of nearly 1,700 seagoing and shoreside professionals under the new Fairwater banner," said Daniel Thorogood, CEO of Fairwater and former CEO of Seabulk. "Our geographic reach, operational and technical expertise, and the diversity of our assets enables Fairwater to serve as the industry's next-generation provider of safe, highly flexible and reliable energy transportation solutions."

"Fairwater creates a new, dynamic leader with the broadest capabilities in our domestic industry for customers and carries forward the shared legacy of value, efficiency and high performance by Crowley and SEACOR," said Tom Crowley, chairman and CEO of the Crowley Corporation, who also serves as chairman of Fairwater.

"Together, with Crowley, we stand ready to support the business as it solidifies its position in the market and explores new avenues of sustainable, long-term growth across the coastwise trades and other adjacent markets," said Eric Fabrikant, CEO of SEACOR.

Fairwater's seagoing and shoreside operations are headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with offices in Fairfield, Connecticut; Houston; Jacksonville, Florida; and Seattle.

Milbank LLP, Watson Farley & Williams LLP and Baker Botts L.L.P. acted as legal advisors to SEACOR. Vinson & Elkins LLP acted as legal advisor to Crowley. J.P. Morgan acted as financial advisor to Fairwater.

David DeCamp, Crowley, 904-727-4263, [email protected], www.crowley.com

Priscilla Levy, SEACOR Holdings, (954) 523-2200, [email protected]

