Faith as Competitive Advantage Soars in New Book by Business-Football Trailblazer: Stu Crum Conquers Challenges with a Simple Playbook

College football success does not always portend big business victories. Yet placekicker Stu Crum rode a boyhood ambition to the boardrooms of the world's biggest corporations. He did it all by embracing his Christianity as a competitive edge and making each moment count by keenly defining his intentions for family, faith, and business.
You've trained and studied hard. You've hustled in your career, and you certainly want the best for your children. But deep down, do you ever feel like something is missing?
Former football star turned business leader Stu Crum believes the missing link is intentionality—rooted in faith and discipline.
In his new book, Aim for the Uprights: The Intentional Playbook for Success in Faith, Family, and Business, Crum reveals his own challenges and the personal revelations that transformed his expectations. Faith, for the author, is a game winner. https://bit.ly/43mAZX2
"Whether you're an athlete, parent, pastor, or business executive, you know that winning takes more than talent," says Crum. "Big changes can happen when we draw on our faith, discipline—and a very personal, intentional playbook!"
Crum's journey from college football stardom to business success wasn't a straight shot. His determination to excel as a placekicker took him to the University of Tulsa, where the untimely death of a teammate led him to Christianity.
"The loss threw me off course. I struggled to get my bearings. Thankfully, the seniors on our team helped me see life in a new way," he said.
Although his newfound faith also steered Crum through a brief time in the NFL and USFL, injuries thwarted his wish to excel, but not his ambitions. He turned to corporate life.
"If I was concerned about disclosing my faith in the business arena I soon discovered that it was actually a competitive advantage. I didn't drink, and I certainly did not carouse on business trips. Soon my colleagues accepted my choices and did not question my sincerity. It set me apart among leadership. For me, faith has always been a game winner." https://bit.ly/43mAZX2
Crum's decision to pen a book came after years of sharing weekly email encouragements with his staff and team. Encouragement and clarity of purpose helped improve results and mindset.
"As I witnessed the many improvements in our productivity, growth, and team spirit, I thought,
'What if the key to success wasn't just about talent or hard work—but about living with intention, resilience, and unwavering faith?' We live in a world where leadership is tested daily. We could meet that challenge with a simple playbook," he says
Crum's book isn't just another motivational guide—it's a high-impact blueprint for those who want to excel in all areas of life. Whether you're navigating business, church, sports, or family challenges, his insights will help turn setbacks into stepping stones.
- Setting clear and intentional goals for career, family, and faith
- Applying the discipline of elite athletes to everyday challenges
- Overcoming obstacles with resilience and adaptability
- Cultivating leadership skills that inspire others
- Harnessing faith as a strategic tool for personal and professional breakthroughs
Aim for the Uprights: The Intentional Playbook for Success in Faith, Family, and Business, is now available wherever books are sold. For media inquiries, interviews, or speaking engagements, please contact
