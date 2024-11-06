Faith-Filled Fun To Be Found In The Kick-Off Of A New Young Adult Trilogy

Xulon Press presents the first book in a Christian sci-fi trilogy for young adults.
RANGER, Texas, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author J.B. McGuffin invites young adult readers to enjoy the natural world of Rat City ($15.99, paperback, 9798868505126; $7.99, e-book, 9798868505133).
The Carson Cousins (Travis, Rachel and Logan) have spent the past year training under their grandfather's watchful eye in order to earn the privilege of a kids only camping trip at the ranch. They were ready for 48 hours on their own at the Cisco Reef Ranch, but the discovery of Rat City cave would change their lives forever.
"I wanted to write science fiction that did not try to eliminate God from the universe, but rather show him to be the Creator of all things," said McGuffin.
J. B. McGuffin is a retired geophysicist who grew up hunting and fishing around San Angelo, Texas. He lives in the North Texas Hill Country with his wife of 47 years, and he loves the natural world God created. The greatest pleasure of his life was seeing his children and grandchildren come to faith in Jesus. McGuffin hopes you (and every family) will enjoy the benefits that come from a life of loving and following Jesus.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Rat City is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
