Faith Podcast Network Announces 'The Christ,' An Easter Audio Epic Starring Tom Pelphrey, David Oyelowo And Paul Walter Hauser

"Through immersive sound, original production, and performances from stellar, award-winning actors, THE CHRIST brings listeners inside the moments that changed the world." - Mark Ramsey, Co-director and Producer of THE CHRIST. Post this

THE CHRIST will release four episodes during Holy Week, beginning with Episode 1 on March 30, with one new episode released each day through April 2, making the full series available ahead of Good Friday, April 3. Listeners will be able to access THE CHRIST for free wherever they get their podcasts or TheChristPodcast.com. This audio dramatization is the first-ever full-scale audio dramatization of Jesus' life told across four immersive podcast episodes. Spanning His birth, ministry, crucifixion, and resurrection, the series delivers the scope and emotional depth of a feature film entirely through sound.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE

"Many have heard the story of Jesus preached, read it in Scripture, or seen it portrayed on screens large and small," said Mark Ramsey, Co-director and Producer of THE CHRIST. "Through immersive sound, original production, and performances from stellar, award-winning actors, THE CHRIST brings listeners inside the moments that changed the world. This four-part audio epic invites audiences to hear the Gospel with fresh ears and experience the hope, love, sacrifice, and redemption at the heart of the story."

THE CHRIST features a star-studded cast of beloved actors, led by Tom Pelphrey as Jesus. He is joined by David Oyelowo as Pontius Pilate, Paul Walter Hauser as John the Baptist, Courtney Hope as Mary, the mother of Jesus, Patricia Heaton as host, and John Rhys-Davies as the series narrator.

With more than 100 distinct characters and advanced sound design, THE CHRIST showcases cinematic-quality production that rivals major motion pictures, compressing an epic, two-hour storytelling experience into four powerful episodes. Every scene is rooted in biblical truth and crafted with care to awaken the imagination, stir the heart, and guide listeners through a profound spiritual journey.

"We are incredibly excited to launch THE CHRIST, a project that reflects our heart and legacy", said Faith Media Manager, Karisa Rogers. "For more than seven decades, we have shared the story of Jesus in ways that reach people where they are, and we believe this immersive audio experience has the power to impact lives, deepen faith, and introduce new audiences to the hope found in Christ. "

For more information, visit THECHRISTPODCAST.COM.

For interviews, please contact Ashli Bock | [email protected] | (830)739-9145

PRESS MATERIALS | Media Tip Sheet

About THE CHRIST Podcast

From the courts of Rome to the hills of Galilee, from prophecy to resurrection, THE CHRIST chronicles the life, death, and triumph of Jesus of Nazareth — the man who turned suffering into salvation and forever changed the meaning of love, power, and grace.

About Faith Media

Faith Media is a part of the Northwestern Media Network, which has provided Faith-based content since 1949. Faith Media reaches audiences across the nation and globally through radio, podcasts, video content, and digital resources. Faith Media's Faith Podcast Network offers exclusive programs, inspiring stories, and meaningful conversations that take listeners deeper in their relationship with Jesus. Learn more at myfaithpodcasts.com.

Media Contact

Ashli Bock, 130 Agency, 1 (830)739-9145, [email protected], TheChristPodcast.com

SOURCE Faith Media