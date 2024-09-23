Faithville: A Community Changed by James K. Rushing; Author weaves an eye-opening story that reflects what's happening in many communities today

Step into Faithville, a community that's economically and racially diverse, as author James K. Rushing brings forth the intriguing lives and stories of its citizens in this new novel. Witness how this community changed as you enter Faithville. Every community has its internal conflicts and Faithville has suffered decades of division over denominational differences. A suspicious couple present an opportunity for church growth that causes unrest and financial angst among church leaders. Through the collaboration and determination of the church leadership, hearts and lives are changed. Find out how Faithville becomes a place that God greatly blesses in these pages.
TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Readers are pulled in into the stories of a quiet little town in South Central Georgia. As they step into Faithville, they will see a small community that's economically and racially diverse. Author James K. Rushing brings forth the intriguing lives and stories of the citizens of Faithville in the pages of this new novel. Readers will witness how this community changed as the leaders joined together.
Every community has its internal conflicts. Faithville has suffered decades of division over denominational differences. A suspicious couple presents an opportunity for church growth that causes unrest and financial angst among church leaders. Through the collaboration and determination of the church leadership, hearts and lives are changed. Readers will find out how Faithville becomes a place that God greatly blesses in these pages.
This book is available online and can be purchased at online bookstores: www.miltonandhugo.com, www.amazon.com and www.barnesandnoble.com
About the Author
James "Ken" Rushing is an adjunct professor of worship at a local college in Tampa, Florida. He has a bachelor's degree in Church Music from the University of Southern Mississippi, a master's degree in music ministry from Southwestern Seminary and a doctorate in worship studies from the Institute for Worship Studies in Jacksonville, Florida. He has been ordained since 1982 and has served churches in multiple states as music, worship, administration and Vicar.
Https://miltonandhugo.com/bookstore/faithville-community-changed
Media Contact
Tina Perez, NewLink Media, 1 9069367250, [email protected], https://newlinkmedia.com
SOURCE NewLink Media
Share this article