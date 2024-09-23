Faithville: A Community Changed by James K. Rushing; Author weaves an eye-opening story that reflects what's happening in many communities today

Step into Faithville, a community that's economically and racially diverse, as author James K. Rushing brings forth the intriguing lives and stories of its citizens in this new novel. Witness how this community changed as you enter Faithville. Every community has its internal conflicts and Faithville has suffered decades of division over denominational differences. A suspicious couple present an opportunity for church growth that causes unrest and financial angst among church leaders. Through the collaboration and determination of the church leadership, hearts and lives are changed. Find out how Faithville becomes a place that God greatly blesses in these pages.

