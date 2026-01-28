Modular container projects promise speed, but too often get bogged down in the most complex and failure-prone phases of a build. Falcon Structures' expanded Project Services step in where projects are most vulnerable, providing hands-on support for permitting, inspections, project management, logistics, and installation to keep builds moving from approval to occupancy.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Falcon Structures Launches Project Services to Simplify Modular Container Construction

Falcon Structures, a leading manufacturer of container-based modular buildings, announced the expansion of its Project Services to help customers manage the most complex and failure-prone phases of a modular build. While factory-built construction can reduce timelines and improve quality, container-based projects often encounter friction during permitting, inspections, logistics, and site installation, where regulatory nuance and fragmented accountability can slow progress. Backed by over 20 years of container-based manufacturing experience and a long history of engagement in modular construction regulation, Falcon Structures is uniquely positioned to support projects beyond fabrication and through implementation.

"We're turning a complicated process into something clear and manageable on behalf of our customers," said Stephen Shang, Co-Founder and CEO of Falcon Structures. "That clarity is a game changer for getting modular projects done quickly, and more importantly, done right."

Services Built for Real-World Modular Challenges

Falcon's Project Services are tailored specifically for container-based modular projects and include:

Permitting Services

Management of state-level modular permitting and plan review to help projects stay compliant and avoid costly delays.

State Inspections & Labeling

Coordination of required modular inspections and application of official state insignia, ensuring modules arrive fully approved and ready for installation.

Project Management

A dedicated Falcon project manager to coordinate stakeholders, track milestones, and resolve issues from kickoff through delivery.

Logistics & Delivery

Oversight of container transport, including vetted carriers, supervised loading, and delivery coordination to protect schedules and reduce risk.

Container Setting Services

On-site support for placement, joining, and weatherproofing of containers to ensure proper alignment and a smooth finish at installation.

A Strategic Shift in How Modular Container Projects Are Supported

Together, these services reflect a broader evolution in how Falcon supports modular construction projects. By extending its involvement beyond fabrication into the execution phase, Falcon provides hands-on coordination, regulatory support, and logistical guidance at the points where modular projects most often slow down or fail, helping customers move more smoothly from approved plans to occupied space while avoiding the hidden costs and delays that can derail a build.

About Falcon Structures:

Falcon Structures is a leading manufacturer of modified shipping container structures. Since its founding in 2003, Falcon has committed to building a better world by pioneering the use of modified shipping containers. Many of their products serve as means of improving employee environments, such as container bathrooms, workspaces, locker rooms, and living spaces. Along with their contributions to the modified shipping container industry, Falcon creates ways for employers to create better working experiences for their employees. Learn more about them at FalconStructures.com.

