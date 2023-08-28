Falken Industries wins contract for overseas training of US Navy

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Falken industries has won a competitive award under the US Government's GSA Schedule 84 category to provide training to the US Navy. Falken is a 20 year old security agency specializing in physical high security programs and support. The competitive contract awarded to Falken provides certifications to the US Navy and provides training of Site Site Security Managers, Construction Surveillance Technicians and Construction Site Security (CSS) under the Intelligence Community Directive (ICD) 705 and Department of Defense (DOD) policies.

Description :

The purpose of this requirement is to provide construction site security (CSS) certification training to support secure construction projects for Naval facilities Engineering Command, Marianas, in accordance with the Intelligence Community Directive (ICD) 705 and Department of Defense (DOD) policies.

The program includes all aspects of physical, personal, technical, and procedural security as required for supporting secure projects. The contract scope includes training on the full range of construction security program management, administrative, construction surveillance operations, including demobilization and closeout of ICD-705 construction projects.

More can be found at www.falkenworld.com

Media Contact

Diana Botello, www.falkenworld.com, 1 7037531158, [email protected], www.falkenworld.com

SOURCE Falken Industries