Fall Fest Exclusive: Hall Volkswagen Now Offers $7,500 Bonus on Leasing the 2023 Volkswagen ID.4

Brookfield drivers can lease the latest 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 during the Fall Fest at the Hall Volkswagen dealership.

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hall Volkswagen, renowned for its commitment to delivering top-notch automotive experiences, is thrilled to announce an electrifying offer that will leave car enthusiasts and eco-conscious drivers electrified—a remarkable $7,500 bonus on leasing the 2023 Volkswagen ID.4.

The 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 showcases a striking design that seamlessly merges form and function. Its sleek, aerodynamic profile not only exudes elegance but also optimizes efficiency.

Under the hood, this electric marvel is equipped with an 82 kWh battery that powers a robust electric motor, delivering a power rating of 201 hp and 229 lb.-ft. of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 7.2 seconds, making every drive exhilarating. When it's time to recharge, this SUV supports DC fast charging, allowing customers to achieve 80% charge in as little as 30 minutes, so they spend more time on the road and less time at the charger.

Inside the ID.4, customers will find a tech-laden haven. Its intuitive infotainment system keeps drivers connected with a 10-inch touchscreen, while the ID. Lights communicates with drivers through light signals, enhancing the driving experience.

Safety is the top priority in the ID.4, with features like IQ.DRIVE—the brand's advanced driver assistance suite. It's equipped with advanced features such as Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking and Blind Spot Monitor to keep drivers and passengers secure on every ride.

This $7,500 bonus on leasing the 2023 Volkswagen ID.4 is a gateway to adventure, to the thrill of the road and to the savings of the season. Customers are encouraged to visit the Hall Volkswagen dealership located at 19809 West Bluemound Road in Brookfield, Wisconsin, 53045. They can also contact the friendly and professional dealership staff by dialing 262-782-5300 for further assistance.

Media Contact

CHARLIE HALL, Hall Volkswagen, 866-633-2901, [email protected], https://www.hallvw.com/

SOURCE Hall Volkswagen