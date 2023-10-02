Fall For Elizabeth This Season: Discover the Best of Top 5 Must-Do Activities this October

As the vibrant colors of fall begin to paint the landscape, Elizabeth, New Jersey embraces the colorful season with a diverse range of events and experiences.

ELIZABETH, N.J., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whether for a foodie, history enthusiast, nature lover, or simply looking for some spooky fun, Elizabeth has something for everyone. Here are five top must-do recommended activities to make autumn memorable:

1. Savor the Flavors at the 15th Annual Taste of Elizabeth

The highly anticipated Annual Taste of Elizabeth is back, and it's better than ever! Join us for a culinary journey that celebrates the vibrant diversity of our community. With over 50 countries represented, our city's restaurants offer a unique melting pot of flavors that cannot be found anywhere else.

Date: October 16th, 2023

Time: 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Location: The Clubhouse at Galloping Hill Golf Course, 3 Golf Drive, Kenilworth, NJ

Tickets: All-you-can-eat tickets are available. Purchase tickets here or call Ken Richuso at (908) 451-3665 or Phyllis Reich at (908) 820-4037.

2. Travel Through Time at "Four Centuries in a Weekend"

Step back in time and explore more than 30 historic sites across Union County during "Four Centuries in a Weekend." This event offers a unique opportunity to immerse in history with tours, special events, exhibits, and demonstrations, providing a glimpse into the region's past.

Dates: Saturday, October 21 , and Sunday, October 22, 2023

, and Time: 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Admission: Free

For more information, visit http://www.ucnj.org/4c

3. Enjoy Fall Leaves at Warinanco Park

This 200-acre park offers a variety of outdoor activities, including picnicking, nature trail exploration, biking, tennis, sports fields, and so much more! Explore scenic nature trails designed by Frederick Olmsted, the creative mind behind New York's iconic Central Park landscape architect.

4. Get Spooked at Siloam Hope First Presbyterian Church Cemetery

For those seeking a dose of Halloween spirit, visit the historic Siloam Hope First Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Explore the resting place of Revolutionary War soldiers and learn about the 313+ Project's unmarked graves and the area's fascinating history. From here you can look up at the Union County Courthouse, featured by Ghost Hunters, and search for the spirit of Hannah Caldwell who is claimed to still make her presence known from the tower.

5. Celebrate Pumpkin Patch Day at Liberty Hall Museum

Make unforgettable memories at the National Landmark site of the Liberty Hall Museum with a day of trick-or-treating, pumpkin picking, tractor rides (weather permitting), games, pumpkin carving and painting, crafts, and more. This has become a cherished fall tradition for families. Delicious lunches and snacks are available for purchase. Don't forget to bring some extra cash to pick your favorite pumpkins and take them home for your fall festivities! To get tickets, visit

https://libertyhall.kean.edu/events-and-performances/pumpkin-patch-day-4/

Date: October 21, 2023

Time: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Location: Liberty Hall Museum, 1003 Morris Ave. Union, NJ 07083

07083 Reservations: Suggested

This fall, Elizabeth, NJ has it all, taste, history, nature, and spooky fun. These exciting events promise unforgettable memories. Discover Elizabeth, She'll surprise you.

Visit Elizabeth, New Jersey, this fall and be immersed in its authentic diverse culture. For hotel accommodations visit https://www.goelizabethnj.com/hotels/ and for a full schedule of Elizabeth, NJ's events and programs please visit https://www.goelizabethnj.com/events/ or download the mobile app GoElizabethNJ.

