Fall for Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort as They Welcome The Season of Transformation

PUNTA MITA, Mexico, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Pacific breezes cool and nature's hues begin to turn, Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort, Punta Mita, Mexico invites guests to embrace the magic of autumn in Punta Mita with seasonal programming and a new special offer. From September through the onset of festive season, guests can immerse themselves in a tapestry of experiences that celebrate the changing seasons, from vibrant cultural events to nature-inspired activities. With the new "Fall for Naviva" offer, guests can enjoy savings on Naviva's all-encompassing nightly rate and find themselves enveloped in the unique blend of luxury, nature, and authentic experiences. Amid the resort's 15 luxury tented bungalows, guests will find themselves enveloped in the beauty of nature, where every rustle of leaves and golden sunset speaks to the season of transformation.

"Autumn at Naviva is a time for beauty and enrichment, as we invite our guests to enjoy the shift of the seasons in the embrace of nature," says Eduardo Sampere, Resort Manager, Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort. "Our carefully curated fall programming invites guests to connect deeply with Mexican culture and prepare for the festive season ahead, all within our lush, forested sanctuary."

Celebrating Heritage & Artistry

As the surrounding forest begins its subtle transformation, Naviva's fall journey will commence with a spirited Mexican Independence Weekend celebration September 13-17, 2024. This year, Mexico celebrates 103 years of independence on September 16th, and Naviva invites guests to be part of this historic moment. Visitors can immerse themselves in traditional culinary feasts that showcase the diverse flavors of Mexico's different regions, experiencing ancient cooking practices proudly passed down through generations. The weekend will offer a unique opportunity to explore some of Mexico's lesser-known flavors, such as raicilla, a locally-made agave spirit from the Nayarit and Jalisco states. These tastings and feasts not only celebrate the nation's independence but also mirror the vibrant colors and rich tastes of the approaching autumn season.

From October 17-20, 2024, Naviva welcomes guests to "Nature's Story: Creator & Artist In-Residence Weekend," with talented local artist Javiera Pintocanales as a guide to creative inspiration. The immersive experience will allow participants to capture the essence of autumn through a variety of artistic mediums—inspired by Naviva's evolving landscape and the subtle shift in natural light that accompanies the changing season—such as watercolor painting, botanical printmaking, and bookbinding, all under the guidance of Pintocanales. Each activity at Naviva is curated to celebrate culture and creativity, ensuring that guests leave with a deeper awareness of their own imagination, as well as an appreciation for the ingenuity of others.

Fall For Naviva Offer

To celebrate the launch of its autumnal programming, Naviva introduces the "Fall for Naviva" offer, which includes a 15 percent savings off the nightly rate for Naviva's all-encompassing stays on bookings made by November 1, 2024. As part of the all-inclusive offer, guests will enjoy all meals and snacks without transactions, including in-tent and specialty dining, as well as all beverages, featuring many premium wines and spirits. The rate also includes one 90-minute spa journey per person, as well as unscripted Naviva experiences, ensuring each stay is filled with meaningful and matchless moments. The offer has no minimum length of stay, allowing guests the flexibility to design their ideal Naviva experience, whether it's a short escape to witness the changing seasons or an extended retreat to fully immerse in the resort's autumnal transformation.

A Symphony of Festive Experiences

As fall gives way to winter, Naviva will transform into a haven of festive celebration, running from early November through New Year's Eve. Throughout this melodious season, guests can also attune themselves to nature's changing rhythms through environmental sound experiences, welcoming back the migrating whales and discovering the unique calls of local birds adjusting to the cooler months. The resort will offer a harmonious series of events that blend nature's rhythms, culinary traditions and joyful festivities:

Nueva Raicilla (Early November): An exclusive excursion to witness the awakening of coastal tabernas and the birth of next year's first raicilla batches, set against the backdrop of autumn's warmth

Creative Community Soiree ( November 9 ): An intimate gathering celebrating local artists and the bounty of Riviera Nayarit's autumnal harvest

): An intimate gathering celebrating local artists and the bounty of Riviera Nayarit's autumnal harvest Full Moon Temazcal Ceremonies ( November 15 and December 15 ): Guided by a dedicated curandero, these ceremonies offer guests a chance to reflect on the year's changes and embrace new beginnings

and ): Guided by a dedicated curandero, these ceremonies offer guests a chance to reflect on the year's changes and embrace new beginnings From Land and Sea Dinner ( November 28 ): An immersive dining experience crafted by Chef Sofía Mojica, celebrating the transition from fall's abundance to winter's comforting flavors

): An immersive dining experience crafted by Chef Sofía Mojica, celebrating the transition from fall's abundance to winter's comforting flavors Winter Solstice Feast ( December 22 ): A special menu honoring the official change of seasons and nature's eternal cycle

): A special menu honoring the official change of seasons and nature's eternal cycle New Year's Celebration of Light & Delight ( December 31 ): A night of culinary delights, live music, and fireworks to welcome the promise of a new year and new seasons to come

For reservations or more information on Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort, call +52 329 291 6100 or visit www.fourseasons.com/naviva.

