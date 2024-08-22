Fall in Love with Lehigh Valley's Plush Landscape, Food Festivals and Historic Achievements this Autumn

Discover Lehigh Valley® welcomes travelers to experience the delightful towns scattered across the region this fall

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As we bid farewell to a sweltering summer, Lehigh Valley is eagerly embracing the refreshing arrival of fall. From local harvest festivals and seasonal markets to invigorating outdoor adventures and cultural celebrations, Discover Lehigh Valley® invites visitors and residents alike to immerse themselves in its dynamic offerings. With a blend of traditional charm and contemporary flair, this season promises an unforgettable experience for all who venture into the small towns and big cities of Lehigh Valley.

This season, there's even more reason to explore than ever before. The Moravian Church Settlements in Bethlehem are among the newest UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the world. Walk through this historic cultural landmark and learn about the Moravians and their history, culture and local contributions, while taking in the changing leaves of the city. Travelers will also have the opportunity to stay at one of the finest historic hotels in the country, as Historic Hotel Bethlehem was just named the Best Historic Hotel by USA TODAY for the fourth consecutive year.

"Fall in Lehigh Valley is a time of transformation where the region's rich history takes center stage amid a stunning backdrop of autumn leaves and rolling hills. It's the perfect getaway for families, couples and solo travelers to explore our area's ample and diverse offerings," said Alex Michaels, President and CEO of Discover Lehigh Valley. "This season, whether you're enjoying a hayride at Grim's Orchard, or exploring local festivals like Garlic Fest or PA Bacon Fest, Lehigh Valley offers a unique blend of outdoor activities, learning opportunities and cultural experiences. We're thrilled to welcome everyone to embrace the autumn spirit and make lasting memories in our favorite region of Pennsylvania."

Discover Lehigh Valley is sharing its top fall events and experiences:

For a full look at all things happening in Lehigh Valley, visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and for more things to do, please follow @LehighValleyPa on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

Media Contact

Laura Mackin, Discover Lehigh Valley, 2153506366, [email protected], https://www.discoverlehighvalley.com

SOURCE Discover Lehigh Valley