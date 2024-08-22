Fall in Love with Lehigh Valley's Plush Landscape, Food Festivals and Historic Achievements this Autumn

Discover Lehigh Valley® welcomes travelers to experience the delightful towns scattered across the region this fall
LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As we bid farewell to a sweltering summer, Lehigh Valley is eagerly embracing the refreshing arrival of fall. From local harvest festivals and seasonal markets to invigorating outdoor adventures and cultural celebrations, Discover Lehigh Valley® invites visitors and residents alike to immerse themselves in its dynamic offerings. With a blend of traditional charm and contemporary flair, this season promises an unforgettable experience for all who venture into the small towns and big cities of Lehigh Valley.
This season, there's even more reason to explore than ever before. The Moravian Church Settlements in Bethlehem are among the newest UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the world. Walk through this historic cultural landmark and learn about the Moravians and their history, culture and local contributions, while taking in the changing leaves of the city. Travelers will also have the opportunity to stay at one of the finest historic hotels in the country, as Historic Hotel Bethlehem was just named the Best Historic Hotel by USA TODAY for the fourth consecutive year.
"Fall in Lehigh Valley is a time of transformation where the region's rich history takes center stage amid a stunning backdrop of autumn leaves and rolling hills. It's the perfect getaway for families, couples and solo travelers to explore our area's ample and diverse offerings," said Alex Michaels, President and CEO of Discover Lehigh Valley. "This season, whether you're enjoying a hayride at Grim's Orchard, or exploring local festivals like Garlic Fest or PA Bacon Fest, Lehigh Valley offers a unique blend of outdoor activities, learning opportunities and cultural experiences. We're thrilled to welcome everyone to embrace the autumn spirit and make lasting memories in our favorite region of Pennsylvania."
Discover Lehigh Valley is sharing its top fall events and experiences:
- It's time to ditch the hot summer days and welcome the crisp autumn air with Apple Days and Market to Go! The event features apple-themed foods, crafts and entertainment suitable for all ages and includes live music, demonstrations, and kid-friendly activities, making it a fun outing for the entire family.
- The Lehigh Valley Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival is a thrilling blend of Halloween fun and awe-inspiring hot air balloon displays. You'll witness the sky fill with glowing, eerie-themed balloons, offering an unforgettable Halloween experience.
- Spine-chilling adventure awaits at Dorney Park's annual Halloween Haunt. Its elaborate haunted houses, eerie scare zones, and thrilling live entertainment make this attraction a must-visit destination for thrill-seekers this season.
- For our younger ghouls, Tricks and Treats at Dorney is an all fun, no fear event! Find endless family-friendly activities, games, play zones, costume contests, dance parties, and more!
- If you are looking for a charming seasonal experience with hayrides, apple picking and a bounty of harvest-themed activities, you need to visit the Fall Festival at Grim's Orchard & Family Farms.
- Oktoberfest at SteelStacks brings a lively taste of Bavarian culture with traditional music, authentic German cuisine and a wide selection of craft beers in a vibrant, festive atmosphere.
- A mouthwatering celebration is right around the corner! Don't miss PA Bacon Fest, featuring a diverse array of bacon-inspired dishes, live entertainment, and a fun, festive atmosphere that delights food lovers of all ages.
- Easton Garlic Fest is a flavorful celebration that showcases garlic's versatility through delicious food, lively music, and engaging activities, making it a must-visit event for culinary enthusiasts and festival-goers alike.
- Experience Celtic culture at the Celtic Classic! The festival offers traditional music, dance, games, authentic cuisine and crafts that immerse visitors in the rich heritage of the Scottish and Irish traditions.
- Join Radsport Back Roads for a challenging bicycle ride through the rolling hills of Lehigh Valley including Appalachian Trail crossings, rest stops at farm stands and even take a lap around the historic Valley Preferred Cycling Center velodrome!
- Embark on the Spooky Lantern-Led Walking Tour in Nazareth for a hair-raising journey through the town's history and its ghostly occupants.
- Explore Trexler Nature Preserve for a day of outdoor adventure, where scenic trails, lush wildlife, and breathtaking views make every hike or mountain bike ride a delightful escape into nature's beauty. Peak fall foliage viewing for the areas is typically in mid- to late October.
- The Lehigh Valley Boo at the Zoo gives kids the chance to trick-or-treat among the animals, enjoy festive decorations, and take part in Halloween-themed activities in a safe, educational and family-friendly atmosphere.
For a full look at all things happening in Lehigh Valley, visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and for more things to do, please follow @LehighValleyPa on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.
