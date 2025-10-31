Fall pruning means healthier, stronger trees in the spring

Fall is the ideal time to prune trees and shrubs as they enter dormancy. Jesus Morales of Golden State Tree Service explains why fall pruning benefits plant health.

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The leaves starting to fall from the trees is a sure sign that winter is approaching. It's also a sign that it's time to get the trees and shrubs pruned. Fall is when trees start dormancy. Deciduous trees signal this by dropping their leaves. Even evergreen trees and shrubs slow their growth in the fall, resting up for spring growth. Why do we prune trees in the fall? Jesus Morales, owner of Templeton's Golden State Tree Service, answers that question.

Top reasons for pruning in the fall include: