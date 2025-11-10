Fall Updates for NetZoom Visio Stencils Library of Data Center, Networking and AV Devices

NetZoom® recently reported its fall updates to the NetZoom Visio Stencils Device library of network and data center infrastructure devices including devices from APC, Ciara Technologies, Cisco Systems, Dell Computer, Eaton, GIGABYTE Technology, Google, iXSystems, Juniper Networks, Newtec, Nokia IP, Nvidia, Server Technology, Stormshield, Tripp Lite, Unitrends Software, Vertiv Co and more.
CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetZoom, Inc., provides the largest collection of manufacturer-specific equipment stencils. Our clients utilize the NetZoom Visio Stencils Device Library for designing, network diagramming, data center assets builds and audio/video networks.
"NetZoom clients demand for Visio Stencils remains high with technology updates and new releases from equipment manufacturers. Tech refreshes continue to drive the need for capable methods to model and accurately represent the changes within the datacenters and corporate networks. The NetZoom library team releases stencils for new manufacturer devices on a weekly basis, along with client specific requests" Rich Vish, Director of Professional Services at NetZoom, Inc.
The following is a sampling from the new fall stencils. Visit www.VisioStencils.com to review the entire collection.
Manufacturer / Device Product Lines
- APC / NetShelter
- Check Point Software Technologies / Quantum Force 3900 Series, Quantum Spark 2500 Series
- Ciara Technologies / Orion
- Cisco Systems / Catalyst 9400 Series, Cisco 8300, Catalyst 9300 Series, Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router, Cisco Catalyst Center
- Dell Computer / PowerVault ME5, PowerScale, PowerProtect, DD Series, EMC Unity XT Series
- Eaton / SmartOnline
- Exacq Technologies / A Series
- GIGABYTE Technology / Rackmount Server
- Google / GSA
- Hanwha Techwin / Security Camera
- iXSystems / TrueNAS
- Juniper Networks / ACX Series, SRX Series, EX Series
- MAG Theatron / Amplifiers
- Newtec / AZIMUTH Series
- Nokia IP / Lightspan, 7250 IXR, 7250 IXR DC Fabric,7250 IXR-e3,7705 Gen 2
- Nutanix / Complete Cluster
- Nvidia / Data Center GPU, Mellanox, Tesla Series, Networking Switches
- Object First / Object Storage
- Server Technology / PRO4X
- Stormshield / SN-M-Series
- Tripp Lite / SmartRack
- Turtle AV / Dante Bridges
- Unitrends Software / Recovery
- Vertiv Co / High Density Solutions
NetZoom Visio Stencils is the world's largest library of device stencils used by professional IT/AV designers worldwide who use Microsoft® Visio® for their technical diagramming. The Device Library includes device stencils for racks, servers, storage, networking, telecom, security, and infrastructure devices for network and data center use. The library also includes stencils for audio, video, and home theater devices for integrators and contractors designing audio/video installations.
Availability
NetZoom Visio Stencils are available for download 24x7 from the customer portal. Customer requested shapes are created free of charge and released within a week. For more information on a subscription, call 630-281-6464 or visit VisioStencils.com
About NetZoom
Founded in 1995, NetZoom, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. The company's NetZoom software enables data center professionals around the world to effectively model, manage, monitor, and maximize IT and Facility infrastructure.
For more information, please visit NetZoom.com.
NetZoom is a trademark of NetZoom, Inc. All others are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Marketing Department, NetZoom, Inc., 1 630-281-6464, [email protected], https://visiostencils.com/
SOURCE NetZoom, Inc.
