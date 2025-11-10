Fall Updates for NetZoom Visio Stencils Library of Data Center, Networking and AV Devices

NetZoom clients demand for Visio Stencils remains high with technology updates and new releases from equipment manufacturers. Tech refreshes continue to drive the need for capable methods to model and accurately represent the changes within the datacenters and corporate networks. Post this

The following is a sampling from the new fall stencils. Visit www.VisioStencils.com to review the entire collection.

Manufacturer / Device Product Lines

APC / NetShelter

Check Point Software Technologies / Quantum Force 3900 Series, Quantum Spark 2500 Series

Ciara Technologies / Orion

Cisco Systems / Catalyst 9400 Series, Cisco 8300, Catalyst 9300 Series, Cisco 1000 Series Integrated Services Router, Cisco Catalyst Center

Dell Computer / PowerVault ME5, PowerScale, PowerProtect, DD Series, EMC Unity XT Series

Eaton / SmartOnline

Exacq Technologies / A Series

GIGABYTE Technology / Rackmount Server

Google / GSA

Hanwha Techwin / Security Camera

iXSystems / TrueNAS

Juniper Networks / ACX Series, SRX Series, EX Series

MAG Theatron / Amplifiers

Newtec / AZIMUTH Series

Nokia IP / Lightspan, 7250 IXR, 7250 IXR DC Fabric,7250 IXR-e3,7705 Gen 2

Nutanix / Complete Cluster

Nvidia / Data Center GPU, Mellanox, Tesla Series, Networking Switches

Object First / Object Storage

Server Technology / PRO4X

Stormshield / SN-M-Series

Tripp Lite / SmartRack

Turtle AV / Dante Bridges

Unitrends Software / Recovery

Vertiv Co / High Density Solutions

NetZoom Visio Stencils is the world's largest library of device stencils used by professional IT/AV designers worldwide who use Microsoft® Visio® for their technical diagramming. The Device Library includes device stencils for racks, servers, storage, networking, telecom, security, and infrastructure devices for network and data center use. The library also includes stencils for audio, video, and home theater devices for integrators and contractors designing audio/video installations.

Availability

NetZoom Visio Stencils are available for download 24x7 from the customer portal. Customer requested shapes are created free of charge and released within a week. For more information on a subscription, call 630-281-6464 or visit VisioStencils.com

About NetZoom

Founded in 1995, NetZoom, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. The company's NetZoom software enables data center professionals around the world to effectively model, manage, monitor, and maximize IT and Facility infrastructure.

For more information, please visit NetZoom.com.

NetZoom is a trademark of NetZoom, Inc. All others are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Marketing Department, NetZoom, Inc., 1 630-281-6464, [email protected], https://visiostencils.com/

SOURCE NetZoom, Inc.