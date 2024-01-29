Fallin Family Dentistry Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence, Launches New Website

It's our goal to provide dependable care in a comfortable setting. Through our comprehensive services, we can treat people as young as one year of age all the way through the senior citizen years. Post this

This commitment includes the new website, which provides easy access to new patient registration and patient consent forms. In addition, it includes comprehensive information about the practice's services, along with before and after photographs showcasing impressive treatment results.

Dr. Lance and Dr. Shelly work with an exceptional staff of experienced registered dental hygienists and expanded-duty dental assistants. Each member of the team takes a personalized approach, giving every patient the attention they deserve to achieve the greatest possible results.

"We want to be the practice patients actually want to visit to protect and restore their smile and dental health," says Dr. Shelly. "It's our goal to provide dependable care in a comfortable setting," says Dr. Lance. "Through our comprehensive services, we can treat people as young as one year of age all the way through the senior citizen years. By practicing proper oral hygiene at home and committing to regular visits to our office, patients can enjoy the benefits of healthy teeth and gums coupled with the confidence that comes with a great smile."

In addition to standard dental examinations and cleaning, they offer a full slate of services to cater to the needs of their patients in East Baton Rouge Parish, Baton Rouge, Central, St. Francisville, Ethel, Jackson, and Clinton. These services include:

Inlays/Onlays

Veneers

Dentures

Composite Fillings

Children's Dentistry

Root Canals

TMJ Treatments

Teeth Whitening

Bonding

Crowns

Bridges

Implants

Periodontal Therapy

About Fallin Family Dentistry

Fallin Family Dentistry is a leading general dentistry family practice located at 1338 Church St., Zachary, LA 70791. Call 225-654-2212 to schedule an appointment, or visit the website at https://www.zacharydentist.com to learn more about the practice.

Media Contact

Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203-979-4013, [email protected], https://www.dentalfone.com/

SOURCE Fallin Family Dentistry