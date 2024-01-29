Fallin Family Dentistry Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence, Launches New Website

Fallin Family Dentistry of Zachary, LA, announces the launch of its new website at https://www.zacharydentist.com. Marking 25 years of business, the family practice is proud to serve patients of all ages. The website commemorates this exciting community milestone while providing a variety of features to enhance the patient experience.
ZACHARY, La., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fallin Family Dentistry of Zachary, LA, announces the launch of its new website at https://www.zacharydentist.com. Marking 25 years of business, the family practice is proud to serve patients of all ages. The website commemorates this exciting community milestone while providing a variety of features to enhance the patient experience.
Founded by Louisiana Tech University and LSU School of Dentistry graduates, Dr. Lance E. Fallin, DDS, and Dr. Shelly F. Fallin, DDS, Fallin Family Dentistry is committed to offering compassionate and skilled dental care to its patients. Offering a combination of preventive, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry, their mission is to be a one-stop oral health care provider for your whole family.
This commitment includes the new website, which provides easy access to new patient registration and patient consent forms. In addition, it includes comprehensive information about the practice's services, along with before and after photographs showcasing impressive treatment results.
Dr. Lance and Dr. Shelly work with an exceptional staff of experienced registered dental hygienists and expanded-duty dental assistants. Each member of the team takes a personalized approach, giving every patient the attention they deserve to achieve the greatest possible results.
"We want to be the practice patients actually want to visit to protect and restore their smile and dental health," says Dr. Shelly. "It's our goal to provide dependable care in a comfortable setting," says Dr. Lance. "Through our comprehensive services, we can treat people as young as one year of age all the way through the senior citizen years. By practicing proper oral hygiene at home and committing to regular visits to our office, patients can enjoy the benefits of healthy teeth and gums coupled with the confidence that comes with a great smile."
In addition to standard dental examinations and cleaning, they offer a full slate of services to cater to the needs of their patients in East Baton Rouge Parish, Baton Rouge, Central, St. Francisville, Ethel, Jackson, and Clinton. These services include:
- Inlays/Onlays
- Veneers
- Dentures
- Composite Fillings
- Children's Dentistry
- Root Canals
- TMJ Treatments
- Teeth Whitening
- Bonding
- Crowns
- Bridges
- Implants
- Periodontal Therapy
About Fallin Family Dentistry
Fallin Family Dentistry is a leading general dentistry family practice located at 1338 Church St., Zachary, LA 70791. Call 225-654-2212 to schedule an appointment, or visit the website at https://www.zacharydentist.com to learn more about the practice.
