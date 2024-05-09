Fallston Group Announces the Inauguration of Its Presence in Tampa, Florida, Now Serving the Southeastern Region of the United States

Fallston Group, a distinguished leader in crisis leadership, public relations, strategic communications, and reputation management, announces the inauguration of its presence in Tampa, Florida, now serving the Southeastern region of the United States. The strategic expansion amplifies Fallston Group's commitment to assisting organizations (proactively and reactively) with crisis leadership services, equipping organizations who must navigate turbulent times with precision, clarity, and resilience. Fallston Group, which works with private, public, and nonprofit organizations, as well as individuals in need, has been building, strengthening, and defending reputations since the company was founded 15 years ago in Baltimore, Maryland.
TAMPA, Fla., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fallston Group is a renowned authority in crisis leadership and strategic communication. The regional team brings more than two hundred years of combined professional experience to assist clients in effectively managing their decisions, narratives, and brands in the most challenging circumstances.
"If you don't tell your story, someone else will. And when someone else tells your story, it certainly won't be the story you want told," remarked Rob Weinhold, Chief Executive of Fallston Group. "You don't spin your way through a crisis; you lead your way through. While counterintuitive, crises are growth opportunities not to be feared." Weinhold adds, "We know how to turn short-term adversity into long-term advantage, saving clients time, money, customers, careers, and in the worst of scenarios, freedom, and lives. It is not a matter of 'if' but 'when' crisis strikes, as anyone with an internet connection and/or recording device can wreak havoc on your brand.
The new southeastern regional presence, centered in Tampa, Florida, signifies Fallston Group's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional services tailored to client needs, particularly in crisis leadership, strategic communication, public relations, and media training. Whether guiding businesses through reputational crises or creating organizational muscle memory to enhance crisis preparedness, Fallston Group remains a trusted partner dedicated to safeguarding client reputations and valuation. The firm operates at the critical intersection of leadership, strategy, and communications.
"We are thrilled to broaden our footprint," continued Weinhold. Our team will work closely with leaders in the region, equipping them with the tools and strategies necessary to navigate any sensitive, adverse, or crisis-oriented issues."
Fallston Group's expansion represents a significant milestone in the company's 15-year trajectory, reflecting its ongoing commitment to excellence while supporting its domestic and international clients.
Contact Fallston Group today to discover how their tailored strategies and unwavering support empower organizations in today's complex business landscape. For more information about Fallston Group and its transformative services, visit http://www.fallstongroup.com.
Contact:
Kathleen Cairns
Communications Strategist, Fallston Group
Phone: 443.714.4836
Email: [email protected]
Interview available with Rob Weinhold, Chief Executive of Fallston Group
Author: The Art of Crisis Leadership
Crisis Leadership Expert: CNN, BBC, MSNBC, FOX News, Voice of America and more.
https://fallstongroup.com/fallston-group-activates-southeastern-region-location/
SOURCE Fallston Group, LLC
