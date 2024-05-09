Fallston Group Announces the Inauguration of Its Presence in Tampa, Florida, Now Serving the Southeastern Region of the United States

"We are thrilled to broaden our footprint. Our team will work closely with leaders in the region, equipping them with the tools and strategies necessary to navigate any sensitive, adverse, or crisis-oriented issues." - Rob Weinhold, Chief Executive of Fallston Group. Post this

The new southeastern regional presence, centered in Tampa, Florida, signifies Fallston Group's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional services tailored to client needs, particularly in crisis leadership, strategic communication, public relations, and media training. Whether guiding businesses through reputational crises or creating organizational muscle memory to enhance crisis preparedness, Fallston Group remains a trusted partner dedicated to safeguarding client reputations and valuation. The firm operates at the critical intersection of leadership, strategy, and communications.

"We are thrilled to broaden our footprint," continued Weinhold. Our team will work closely with leaders in the region, equipping them with the tools and strategies necessary to navigate any sensitive, adverse, or crisis-oriented issues."

Fallston Group's expansion represents a significant milestone in the company's 15-year trajectory, reflecting its ongoing commitment to excellence while supporting its domestic and international clients.

Contact Fallston Group today to discover how their tailored strategies and unwavering support empower organizations in today's complex business landscape. For more information about Fallston Group and its transformative services, visit http://www.fallstongroup.com.

Contact:

Kathleen Cairns

Communications Strategist, Fallston Group

Phone: 443.714.4836

Email: [email protected]

Interview available with Rob Weinhold, Chief Executive of Fallston Group

Author: The Art of Crisis Leadership

Crisis Leadership Expert: CNN, BBC, MSNBC, FOX News, Voice of America and more.

https://fallstongroup.com/fallston-group-activates-southeastern-region-location/

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE Fallston Group, LLC