Fallston Group Honored with 2025 Baltimore Business Journal Family-Owned Business Award

"This award is a testament to our mission-driven work, which is grounded in faith, trust, loyalty, and long-term partnerships," said Rob Weinhold, Founder and Chief Executive.

In 2020, Rob's youngest son, Brendan Weinhold, officially joined the firm and now serves as an equity partner, overseeing business operations. Last year, Brendan led the firm's expansion into the southeastern United States, establishing a presence in Tampa, Florida. There, he continues to grow Fallston Group's footprint as a national leader in crisis and reputation management—helping leaders turn short-term adversity into long-term advantage.

"Continuing the family business and expanding into new markets is a great opportunity to support organizations navigating complex challenges across the country and beyond," said Brendan. "We are truly honored by this recognition, and none of this would have been possible without our client's trust and incredible team of experts, including 30-year Emmy Award-winning journalist Kathleen Cairns. All of us are energized for what lies ahead."

With over a century of combined expertise in crisis and issue leadership, strategic communications and PR, leadership training and workshops, Fallston Group tailors its services to meet each client's unique needs, from Fortune 500 companies to mission-driven nonprofits. Learn more about Fallston Group at https://fallstongroup.com/ or to book Rob Weinhold for a media appearance or speaking engagement, visit https://robweinhold.com/

The Baltimore Business Journal's Family-Owned Business Awards celebrates companies that span generations, demonstrating resilience, innovation, and a deep commitment to community. Honorees are chosen for their ability to lead with purpose, adapt with agility, and give back with generosity.

