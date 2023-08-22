Fama Benchmarks State of Workplace Misconduct with New Report

The Fama State of Misconduct in 2022 Benchmarking Report found the state of misconduct in the workplace problematic - seven of the nine industries failed the industry's 5% rule. Tweet this

Fama analyzed eight types of misconduct and found that overall, the most common types of issues identified were harassment (37%), sexual misconduct (24%), and intolerance (19%). And the 11% of candidates with misconduct appear to be habitual abusers, showing an average of 10 instances of misconduct.

Industries with the highest levels of misconduct were Media and Entertainment, Consumer Services (retail and hospitality), Education, and Technology. Only healthcare, non-profit, and government industries passed the 5% test. Media & Entertainment saw the highest levels of misconduct of any industry - more than a quarter of candidates screened in that category last year showed signs of misconduct. The most common misconduct issues were for harassment, sexual misconduct, and intolerance.

Fama's research shows the positive impact of additional candidate screening. The two industries that met the 5% threshold are also two industries with higher screening standards. The study also found overall levels of misconduct decreased from 2021.

Fama's solution compliantly searches 10,000 online public sources to help companies avoid workplace misconduct by screening candidates in the hiring process – similar to a background check – for job-relevant misconduct that they engage in online. Over the past decade, Fama has helped over 2,500 companies screen over 45 million candidates for workplace misconduct to reduce risk to organizations. The company recently acquired its most significant competitor, further solidifying Fama's status as the largest online screening company in the world.

To view the full Fama State of Misconduct in 2022 Benchmarking Report with more insights and tips on how to combat and prevent misconduct, including a short quiz to assess the risk factors in your organization, visit https://fama.io/resource/the-state-of-misconduct-at-work-in-2022.

About the Study

In 2022, Fama ran hundreds of thousands of reports and found tens of thousands of instances of misconduct. The reports were created with the help of our proprietary machine learning algorithms, which use artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning, and enhanced by natural language processing and image recognition to analyze thousands of sources of online public data and profiles. Fama analyzed, anonymized, and aggregated millions of data points to identify, label, and quantify the prevalence of eight types of misconduct. The data in Fama reports is limited to the last seven years, in compliance with the FCRA. The Fama solution is FCRA, EEOC, GDPR, and SOC2 compliant. This means all reports included in this research as well as in reports, are compliant and follow the regulations and guidance that govern reporting, employment, security, and data privacy and protection.

Fama is the innovator in online screening that makes hiring great people easy. Combining Fama's groundbreaking AI technology and ability to integrate across the HR Tech stack, the solution compliantly searches 10,000 online public sources to help companies avoid workplace misconduct, prevent costly legal action and ultimately, make better decisions. By modernizing candidate screening and due diligence, Fama helps organizations, agencies, and investors improve the quality of hires, make the most of each investment and build successful businesses.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Fama is FCRA, EEOC, and SOC2 compliant and integrates with major HRIS, ATS, and background check solutions. To learn more, visit http://www.fama.io.

