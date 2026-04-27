Fama Technologies Granted U.S. Patent on Foundational AI-Powered Social Media Screening Technology

"As the online screening market matures, intellectual property becomes increasingly important," added Mones. "For customers and partners, this patent reinforces that the technology powering Fama is proprietary, built for long term reliability and developed on a foundation of genuine innovation." Post this

"We've been building this technology since 2015, long before social media screening was recognized as an essential part of the hiring process," said Ben Mones, Founder and CEO of Fama Technologies. "This patent validates what our customers and partners already know: Fama didn't just enter the online screening market, we created it. The core technology that powers the category was invented here."

A Decade of Innovation

Fama's patent journey began with a provisional application filed on November 30, 2015, when non-tech players in the market proliferated. Ever since, Fama has worked with a series of lawyers, IP experts, and USPTO examiners to navigate the patent approval process, eventually securing the IP in March 2026.

Over that period Fama's feature set has also evolved to include video analysis, multilingual screening, and monitoring. It has also developed a series of unique approaches to identifying web content about profiles about a person. Based on this evolution, the company has also filed a continuation patent application to expand its intellectual property portfolio with additional claims covering the same foundational technology.

Market Context

Fama strengthened its position in the market with the 2023 acquisition of Social Intelligence, one of the first market entrants and an early pioneer in the space. In 2011, Social Intelligence worked with the FTC to legalize and establish the compliance framework for social media screening. Bringing the two companies together meshed Fama's unique technological IP with Social Intel's gold standard in compliance. Fama has built on that foundation with a compliance-first AI-powered solution designed for enterprise use. Today, as more organizations incorporate online screening into hiring and workforce risk management, Fama's patent further reinforces its position as the long-term technology leader in the space.

"As the online screening market matures, intellectual property becomes increasingly important," added Mones. "For customers and partners, this patent reinforces that the technology powering Fama is proprietary, built for long term reliability and developed on a foundation of genuine innovation."

About Fama Technologies

Fama is a talent screening solution that helps employers identify candidate or employee behaviors that create risk for their organizations. For today's digitally connected workforce, risks often appear online first. Fama's AI-native platform analyzes text, images, and video across a person's social media & online presence to surface workplace-relevant behavior risk signals. Our solution is compliant with the FCRA, GDPR & AI privacy frameworks and can be configured to match each company's code of conduct.

Founded in 2015, Fama is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. We're backed by some of the world's leading investors, and have raised more than $30M. Learn why over 3,600 companies trust Fama at www.fama.io.

Media Contact

Amy Warren, Fama Technologies, Inc, 1 2023862939, [email protected], https://fama.io/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Fama Technologies, Inc