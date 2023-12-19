Famed Texas Photographer and Weed Science Technologies Highlight 2024 Weed Science Society of America/Southern Weed Science Society Meeting

David Baxter, former editor of Texas Parks & Wildlife magazine, described Meinzer best when he called him "a man with the eye of a nineteenth-century impressionist painter and soul of a buffalo hunter." Post this

Besides Meinzer, the joint meeting will also include four symposia, three graduate student events, tours that range from botanical gardens to tequila tasting, plus a host of posters and presentations on the latest weed science topics and technologies.

Highlights:

Besides more than 500 presentations and posters, the four symposia from January 23-25 will include:

Pesticide Registration, Current Standards and Regulations for the Assessment of Environmental Impacts of Pesticide Use in the United States . This symposia is organized by Zahoor Ganie with FMC and the WSSA Environmental Aspects Committee.

. This symposia is organized by Zahoor Ganie with FMC and the WSSA Environmental Aspects Committee. New Approaches to Herbicide and Bioherbicide Discovery. This symposia is organized by Stephen Duke with the National Center for Natural Products Research (NCNPR) at the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy, and Franck Dayan with Colorado State University . This is sponsored by the WSSA Physiology, Biocontrol of Weeds, and Weed Biology Committee.

with the National Center for Natural Products Research (NCNPR) at the School of Pharmacy, and Franck Dayan with . This is sponsored by the WSSA Physiology, Biocontrol of Weeds, and Weed Biology Committee. Adjuvants Matter: How New Technology and a Changing Marketplace are Creating New Opportunities for Inquiry and Advancement. This symposia is organized by Matt Faletti with Precison Laboratories and the WSSA Formulations, Adjuvants and Application Technology Committee.

with Precison Laboratories and the WSSA Formulations, Adjuvants and Application Technology Committee. Herbicide Resistant Weeds: Identification, Documentation and Regulation. This symposia is organized by Craig Alford with Corteva Agriscience and the WSSA U.S. HRAC Herbicide Resistance Management Committee.

Student activities will include:

A graduate student luncheon at which a panel will discuss what they consider when hiring weed science students for jobs.

An activity that details how students can overcome hurdles in graduate school.

A graduate student poster contest divided into two groups – one for Master's students and one for Ph.D. students. Any student who is a WSSA/SWSS member and has registered to attend the current annual meeting is eligible to compete in a poster or oral presentation contest.

A Women in Weed Science Networking Event also slated for the meeting, as is a Quiz Bowl/Mixer. Conference attendees will also have the opportunity to tour the Natural Bridge Caverns and the San Antonio Botanical Gardens during the meeting.

For more information or to register, visit us online.

Meetings Scheduled for Early Next Year

The annual meetings below have been scheduled for the first quarter of 2024. Further details will be publicized and posted online as they become available.

The Northeastern Weed Science Society (NEWSS) will meet January 7-11, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Western Society of Weed Science (WSWS) will meet March 4-7, 2024, in Denver, Colorado.

