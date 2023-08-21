Family Caregiver Virtual Symposium Set for Oct. 18, 2023

"This is a truly wonderful event for any family caregiver or health care professional," said Ann Wheat, CEO of Duet: Partners In Health & Aging. Tweet this

"This is a truly wonderful event for any family caregiver or health care professional," said Ann Wheat, CEO of Duet: Partners In Health & Aging. "Dr. Blight was an absolute hit last year and due to popular demand, we're thrilled to have him back. We know our guests will also enjoy hearing from Dr. Wicks. He's very well known in our industry and is sure to provide some insightful discussions."

Aaron Blight, Ed.D will be presenting on "How Caregivers Learn: A Pattern of Role Development." His presentation will explain how caregivers can improve their capacity by adapting to their loved one's ever-changing circumstances.

Dr. Robert Wicks will be presenting on "Recognizing, Preventing and Limiting the Dangers of Secondary Stress." He will discuss resilience, self-care, and the integration of psychology and classic spiritual approaches to maintain a healthy perspective.

Respite care reimbursement is available to Arizona residents on a first come, first served basis per a generous grant from the Arizona Caregiver Coalition. To determine if you qualify, contact Deanne Poulos at (602) 274-5022, ext. 115, or [email protected].

To register, visit: https://duetaz.org/symposium/.

About Our Speakers:

Aaron Blight, Ed.D., is an international speaker and consultant on caregiving, aging, and healthcare. His book, When Caregiving Calls: Guidance as You Care for a Parent, Spouse, or Aging Relative, received a 2020 Best Indie Book Award, a 2021 IPPY Award, and a 2022 Mom's Choice Award. The founder of Caregiving Kinetics, Dr. Blight has served as a family caregiver, home care company owner, caregiving scholar, and policy leader at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. His doctoral degree is from George Washington University, and he is an Adjunct Professor of Public Health at Shenandoah University. Dr. Blight is an advisory board member of the Duet Meaning & Hope Institute, an honorary board member of the Well Spouse Association, and an advisory board member of Seniors First.

Dr. Robert J. Wicks received his doctorate in psychology from Hahnemann Medical College and Hospital and is Pr

ofessor Emeritus, Loyola University Maryland. Dr. Wicks has lectured on the importance of resilience, self-care, and the integration of psychology with classic spiritual wisdom in 20 different countries as well as the Mayo Clinic, Yale School of Nursing, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, Boston's Children's Hospital, The U.S. Army Medical Command, Harvard Divinity School, Princeton Theological Seminary, the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, the U.S. Air Force Academy and on Capitol Hill to Members of Congress and their Chiefs of Staff. His latest books include: Night Call: Embracing Compassion and Hope in a Troubled World, Bounce: Living the Resilient Life (Second Edition), and The Simple Care of a Hopeful Heart: Mentoring Yourself in Difficult Times (all from Oxford University Press) and his bestselling, Riding the Dragon (Sorin Books/AMP).

About Duet: Partners In Health & Aging: Duet is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote health and well-being through vitally needed services to homebound adults, family caregivers, and grandfamilies. Duet's Meaning & Hope Institute is here to empower all dementia family caregivers to better care for themselves, especially those who are isolated and under-served, through access to a community of support and vital resources. Join the movement of hope at www.meaningandhope.org.

