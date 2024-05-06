Family Centered Services of Alaska Selects Cantata's Arize Care Management Platform

"Our current EHR limits our team's ability to complete clinical documentation in a manner that facilitates the delivery of quality services. After reviewing many EHR options, we knew that Arize and Cantata were the right fit for us," said Justin Borgen, CEO of FCSA. Post this

Providing staff with an intuitive user experience was a key selection criteria for FCSA. Arize's modern user interface and rapid configuration tools ensure the system can adapt to the agency's unique workflows. The integrated telehealth module is also critical in the delivery of care in rural areas, allowing staff to be shared across locations.

"Building long term relationships that can adapt to this ever-changing landscape is essential to us," said Alan Tillinghast, CEO at Cantata Health Solutions. "Delivering world class solutions is only a part of the process. Making sure our customers know that they are just not a number to our team is just as important."

About Family Centered Services of Alaska

Family Centered Services of Alaska offers a wide range of programs and services designed to strengthen the family unit and assist children, adolescents, and adults in overcoming individual and family challenges. Learn more at https://familycenteredservices.com

About Cantata Health Solutions

Built by behavioral health industry veterans, Cantata Health Solution's Arize care management platform provides a modern EHR, a complete billing and revenue cycle management solution, and an extensive array of client engagement tools. Arize offers clinicians, executives, back-office staff, and clients a collaborative view of the health record. In an industry dedicated to serving the most vulnerable population, our mission is to provide technology that empowers, so providers don't have to rely on legacy systems that only hinder their progress.

Visit https://CantataHealth.com to learn more about how agencies across all service areas from all over the country are making the switch to the care management platform that providers deserve.

