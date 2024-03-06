Family Dentistry of Frisco Introduces Advanced Dental Implant Solutions with Innovative PRP Technique and Comprehensive Sedation Options

Our goal at Family Dentistry of Frisco is to provide our patients with not only the best in dental care but also the most comfortable and anxiety-free experience possible. Post this

At the forefront of dental technology, Family Dentistry of Frisco incorporates PRP in implant procedures to accelerate healing and improve the success rate of dental implants. PRP involves using the patient's own blood platelets to enhance tissue regeneration and healing. This cutting-edge technique not only shortens recovery time but also significantly increases the overall effectiveness of dental implant surgeries.

Understanding the importance of comfort and ease for our patients, Family Dentistry of Frisco offers multiple levels of sedation dentistry to ensure a calm and pain-free experience during dental implant procedures. Our options include Nitrous Oxide for a relaxing experience, Pill Sedation for a deeper level of calm, and IV Sedation for those who have higher levels of dental anxiety. Our team is highly trained in administering sedation, prioritizing safety and individual patient needs to provide a stress-free dental visit.

Dr. Paresh B. Patel, DDS, an esteemed practitioner with a passion for innovative dental solutions, states, "Our goal at Family Dentistry of Frisco is to provide our patients with not only the best in dental care but also the most comfortable and anxiety-free experience possible. The introduction of PRP technology and our comprehensive sedation options exemplify our commitment to pioneering dental treatments that prioritize patient well-being and satisfaction."

Key features of How the digital workflow for dental Implants work at Family Dentistry of Frisco are:

• Cone Beam Technology: We use Cone Beam Technology to assess the patient's anatomy and optimize implant placement.

• Facial Scanning: We use facial scanning to optimize the implant position.

• Integrated Surgery and Restoration: The surgery and the restoration are performed at the same practice, allowing a more seamless experience for our patients.

• Immediate Implant Placement: We use immediate implant placement in the majority of our cases, thereby eliminating the need for multiple surgeries.

Family Dentistry of Frisco invites new and existing patients to explore how dental implants and the All-on-4 procedure can transform their smiles and improve their quality of life. With the addition of PRP and tailored sedation dentistry, patients can now enjoy a seamless, comfortable journey to a healthier, more confident smile.

