Family Dentistry of Frisco Introduces Advanced Dental Implant Solutions with Innovative PRP Technique and Comprehensive Sedation Options

Family Dentistry of Frisco has proudly announced the introduction of its advanced dental implant solutions, featuring the innovative Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) technique and a wide range of comprehensive sedation options. This cutting-edge approach to dental implants aims to enhance the healing process and improve the overall patient experience by utilizing the patient's own blood platelets to accelerate recovery.
Family Dentistry of Frisco, under the esteemed leadership of Dr. Paresh B. Patel, DDS, is proud to announce the expansion of its dental services to include state-of-the-art Dental Implants and Implant Supported Dentures, commonly referred to as All-on-4. These advanced treatments are now enhanced by the innovative use of Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) technology, setting a new standard in dental care excellence and patient comfort in the Frisco area.
Dental implants have revolutionized the way we approach the replacement of missing teeth, offering a durable and aesthetic solution that closely mimics natural teeth. The All-on-4 technique further innovates by providing a full-arch restoration with just four implants, offering a quicker and less invasive procedure with remarkable outcomes. With implant supported dentures, patients can eat their favorite foods again like corn-on-the-cob, apples and even steak!
At the forefront of dental technology, Family Dentistry of Frisco incorporates PRP in implant procedures to accelerate healing and improve the success rate of dental implants. PRP involves using the patient's own blood platelets to enhance tissue regeneration and healing. This cutting-edge technique not only shortens recovery time but also significantly increases the overall effectiveness of dental implant surgeries.
Understanding the importance of comfort and ease for our patients, Family Dentistry of Frisco offers multiple levels of sedation dentistry to ensure a calm and pain-free experience during dental implant procedures. Our options include Nitrous Oxide for a relaxing experience, Pill Sedation for a deeper level of calm, and IV Sedation for those who have higher levels of dental anxiety. Our team is highly trained in administering sedation, prioritizing safety and individual patient needs to provide a stress-free dental visit.
Dr. Paresh B. Patel, DDS, an esteemed practitioner with a passion for innovative dental solutions, states, "Our goal at Family Dentistry of Frisco is to provide our patients with not only the best in dental care but also the most comfortable and anxiety-free experience possible. The introduction of PRP technology and our comprehensive sedation options exemplify our commitment to pioneering dental treatments that prioritize patient well-being and satisfaction."
Key features of How the digital workflow for dental Implants work at Family Dentistry of Frisco are:
• Cone Beam Technology: We use Cone Beam Technology to assess the patient's anatomy and optimize implant placement.
• Facial Scanning: We use facial scanning to optimize the implant position.
• Integrated Surgery and Restoration: The surgery and the restoration are performed at the same practice, allowing a more seamless experience for our patients.
• Immediate Implant Placement: We use immediate implant placement in the majority of our cases, thereby eliminating the need for multiple surgeries.
Family Dentistry of Frisco invites new and existing patients to explore how dental implants and the All-on-4 procedure can transform their smiles and improve their quality of life. With the addition of PRP and tailored sedation dentistry, patients can now enjoy a seamless, comfortable journey to a healthier, more confident smile.
For more information about dental implants, PRP technology, and our sedation options, or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Paresh B. Patel, DDS, please visit https://www.familydentistryoffrisco.com or contact Family Dentistry of Frisco at (469) 362-3150
