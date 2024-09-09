Family Dollar Selects dunnhumby AI Platform to Power Customer Driven Category Management and Merchandising Nationwide

"With our new category and merchandising platform powered by dunnhumby, we can tailor and fine tune our assortments to local purchasing preferences, to ensure we provide our customers with the products they need at each of our stores," said Larry Gatta, Chief Merchandising Officer for Family Dollar. Post this

"Understanding and listening to what our customers want is at the very core of our mission to meet and exceed the needs of our shoppers," said Larry Gatta, Chief Merchandising Officer for Family Dollar. "With our new category and merchandising platform powered by dunnhumby, we can tailor and fine tune our assortments to local purchasing preferences, to ensure we provide our customers with the products they need at each of our stores."

The Family Dollar category management and merchandising platform will be built on two key platforms. First, dunnhumby Assortment, a next-generation assortment solution that harnesses cutting-edge AI, and employs predictive analytics to quantify which products should be selected for each store, before forecasting the impact of assortment changes across every location. Next, dunnhumby Shop, a web-based AI-powered data tool designed to deliver comprehensive aggregated insights about shopper behavior and deliver the latest category trends. With this new platform, Family Dollar will be able to localize assortments to deliver its customers the right assortment at exactly the right time.

"The entire dunnhumby team is honored to be selected by Family Dollar, after a competitive review, as their strategic partner for category management and merchandising," said Matt O'Grady, President of the Americas for dunnhumby. "In today's hyper competitive retail environment, Family Dollar recognizes that putting their customers first is crucial for growth and customer retention."

dunnhumby has a 35-year legacy of fueling growth for retailers and consumer packaged goods (CPGs) through customer-first differentiation. The company's unique mix of AI-powered data science, software, and consulting services empower businesses with a wide range of capabilities, including personalization, loyalty, media, and category management. Globally, around 60 retailers, 1,250 CPGs, and 15,000 professionals use dunnhumby's AI powered solutions and services to power critical business decisions for transformational growth.

