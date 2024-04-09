Family Health & Wellness Brand, Mommy's Bliss, Launches Lactation Hydration Drink Tablets

Mommy's Bliss Aims to Support Breastfeeding Mothers With a Delicious and Convenient New Hydration Product

RICHMOND, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mommy's Bliss, a premier wellness company that has been a leader in bringing innovative, high-quality products to families across the country, today announced the addition of Mommy's Bliss Lactation Hydration Drink Tablets to their Lactation Support Collection of products for moms.

Proper hydration is essential to lactating mothers to support their milk production and supply. Designed with simplicity and convenience in mind, these effervescent dissolvable drink tablets are thoughtfully formulated with a blend of electrolytes, vitamin B, and fennel to support rehydration and sustained energy for the demanding lifestyle of breastfeeding moms.* Available in two delicious flavors, Berry Acai and Lemon Lime, each tablet is sized to serve in 16 ounces of water and offers a breastfeeding-safe hydration solution. Additional benefits include:

Excellent source of biotin to maintain healthy skin, hair, and nails

Free from artificial flavors and colors

No dairy, gluten, and soy

"Breastfeeding moms are the ultimate athletes, and it is a 24-hour a day job," said Yasmin Kaderali, CEO of Mommy's Bliss. "I remember being so thirsty all the time during those early months and not always wanting water. I'm excited to launch a product that truly supports hydration for moms in a way specially crafted for this lactation journey. For 25 years now, parents have trusted Mommy's Bliss to provide safe and trusted vitamins, supplements, and more, and this new product line is a seamless next step as we continue expanding our offerings in the baby, kid, and pre- and post-natal wellness categories."

Mommy's Bliss Lactation Hydration Drink Tablets are now available for $7.99 on the Mommy's Bliss website as well as through Amazon and Target. For more information about the Lactation Hydration Drink Tablets and other Mommy's Bliss products, visit http://www.mommysbliss.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Mommy's Bliss® – Mom-Designed Peace of Mind

Mommy's Bliss helps moms and babies find comfort in connection with products crafted from wise ingredients. The company was founded in 1999 by Roshan Kaderali, a mom and pediatric nurse, midwife and doula who had used Gripe Water to ease infant colic and fussiness for years while working in Scotland. When she moved to the U.S., she was astonished that the "magical" Gripe Water formula she relied on wasn't available here. So, she set out to create her own, and Mommy's Bliss was born. The company is now headquartered in Richmond, Calif., and led by Roshan's daughter, CEO Yasmin Kaderali. Trusted by millions of parents, Mommy's Bliss crafts a variety of safe and gentle supplements for mom, baby, and kids, including a cough relief line, products for digestive health that include Gripe Water and gas drops, and probiotics, immunity support, and vitamins. Learn more at http://www.mommysbliss.com.

