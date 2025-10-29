Family Heirloom Storage Sets 'All Smart' Standard for Remote Management Profitability with StorageDefender Smart Units

"We considered starting with just one property, but when we talked it through, we realized, why wouldn't we want it at every store? It's a product we absolutely believe in, so it was a no-brainer. In my opinion, StorageDefender is something all self-storage facilities should have." Post this

Six months into deploying StorageDefender Smart Storage Units, Family Heirloom Storage has achieved the following results:

$12 Revenue Increase per Unit

8 out of 10 Tenants Adopt Smart Units

$228 Lifetime Revenue Increase per Unit

>$4,000 Property Value Increase per Unit

"We were trying to figure out how to generate more income when occupancies were lower, so when we came across StorageDefender, it was a perfect fit," said Joey Florentine, Co-Founder and Director of Finance at Family Heirloom Storage. "We considered starting with just one property, but when we talked it through, we realized, why wouldn't we want it at every store? It's a product we absolutely believe in, so it was a no-brainer. In my opinion, StorageDefender is something all self-storage facilities should have."

The strategic decision to deploy unit-level monitoring across the entire portfolio not only introduced a reliable new ancillary revenue stream but also provided the advanced, automated processes necessary for effective remote operation. This high-tech supplementation of protection directly addresses the legal and risk management concerns of the self-storage industry's shift toward unmanned properties.

Scott Zucker, self-storage industry attorney and Partner at Weissmann Zucker Euster + Katz, P.C., reinforced the necessity of bolstering technology in remote operations, stating, "The shift toward using technology to replace managers is real, but operators must still maintain their obligation of 'ordinary care' to customers. StorageDefender supplements the facility's defense by offering personal Smart Unit monitoring, which increases visibility and gives tenants greater peace of mind concerning their stored property.

Mark Cieri, CEO of StorageDefender, expressed, "Family Heirloom Storage truly embodies a customer-first philosophy, treating every tenant like family. Their decision to go 'All Smart' is the operational extension of that promise, delivering a superior layer of peace of mind across their portfolio. Their case study results validate the value StorageDefender Smart Units provides in remotely managed facilities, whether enhancing tenant experience as well as long-term profitability."

For an in-depth look at Family Heirloom Storage's success with Smart Units, download the full case study here. To learn more about StorageDefender's Smart Technology Solutions, visit www.storage-defender.com or meet the StorageDefender team at Booth #219 during the upcoming Texas Self Storage Association Big Ideas in Storage Conference, October 29-31, 2025.

About StorageDefender Inc.: StorageDefender is a leading provider of smart facility technology for the self-storage industry. Our comprehensive platform, including the Web Management Portal (WMP), Smart Units, and Smart Zones, delivers innovative solutions that help facility owners and operators enhance visibility, improve efficiency, and increase profitability. This integrated technology platform transforms storage management, providing safe, scalable, and reliable solutions that redefine how businesses and customers interact with stored assets. (www.storage-defender.com)

About Family Heirloom Storage: Family Heirloom Storage is a growing, family-owned and operated self-storage operator with 26 facilities across six states in the Southeast (TN, AL, GA, FL, NC, and SC). Committed to delivering a superior, customer-centric experience, the company focuses on providing tenants with peace of mind, fair monthly pricing, and flexible solutions across Class A, B, and C assets. Utilizing a modern Hub and Spoke operational model, Family Heirloom Storage leverages advanced technology, including Smart Units powered by StorageDefender, to ensure high security and convenience for every customer. The company's mission is to offer storage solutions that truly take care of the customer and their valuables: Our family helping your family with your storage needs! (https://www.familyheirloomstorage.com)

