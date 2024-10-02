Family of Colorado Man Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit After His Death is Linked to Kratom

"These defendants have deliberately set up a network of shell companies to import, market, and sell kratom to consumers with one goal in mind, financial gain," said Tamara Spires, an attorney with mctlaw representing the family of Robert Simmons. Post this

The Weld County Coroner determined the cause of death to be acute mitragynine toxicity, in other words, kratom toxicity. The lawsuit alleges that Simmons, like many others, was misled by the defendants into believing that kratom was a safe and natural product. The complaint further states that Simmons, unaware of the risks, had purchased and consumed kratom to help manage his chronic pain, trusting the marketing claims that it was an all-natural and effective supplement.

The lawsuit accuses the defendants of deception by failing to disclose adequate information about the safety and risks of kratom, failing to provide adequate warning labels on products, and representing that kratom products are used for medicinal benefits despite kratom not being approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for any medical purpose.

"These defendants have deliberately set up a network of shell companies to import, market, and sell kratom to consumers with one goal in mind, financial gain," said Tamara Spires, an attorney with mctlaw representing the family of Robert Simmons. "This case seeks to expose the dangerous and deceptive business practices used by kratom companies like those behind O.P.M.S. kratom products."

Kratom has been linked to deaths across the country, and this lawsuit is part of a growing national effort to address the dangers of the product. Despite its widespread use, the FDA has not approved kratom for any medical purposes and has issued import alerts regarding its safety.

The wrongful death lawsuit (Case No. 2024CV30847) was filed by Robert Simmons' widow, Erika Simmons, on September 23, 2024, in Weld County District Court. Defendants in the case include One Love, Inc. (d/b/a One Love Smoke Shop), Jonah V. Ricke, JOPEN, LLC, Martian Sales, Inc., Johnson Foods, LLC, LP IND. Inc., Olistica Life Sciences Group, FMK Group, LLC (d/b/a Jordan Process), PNW Holdings, LLC (d/b/a Jordan Process), Payton Shea Palaio, and Mark Jennings.

