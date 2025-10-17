Family-Owned Danish Brand Sees Explosive U.S. Growth - Without Outside Investors

What began as a small family project in Denmark now fuels a mission that spans the Atlantic, with tens of thousands of hardworking Americans rallying behind TOOL TROOPERS and the values it stands for. Post this

What began as a family project in Denmark now fuels a mission that spans the Atlantic, supporting U.S. veterans and honoring the spirit of service that built this Nation.

Since February 2025, tens of thousands of Americans have shown their support for Tool Troopers and have joined the mission, and the family shares that keeping up with orders has been a real challenge. Their shelves have gone empty more than once as Americans continue to rally behind the brand.

Large investors have already approached the family, offering to help scale operations and take the brand global. But the Hemples have respectfully declined, choosing to grow at their own pace and stay true to their mission rather than answer to outside investors.

"Our goal has never been to be the biggest brand, only the most trusted. TOOL TROOPERS began as a small dream, and seeing that dream earn the trust of so many hardworking Americans means the world to us. We don't take that lightly. Every product we send out carries our family's name and with it, our promise to never cut corners and always deliver something built to last. Each one reflects our family's commitment to quality and respect for the people who rely on it. We're honored to see that commitment resonate with Americans who value the same old-school integrity that built this country."

Martin Hempel, Co-Founder of TOOL TROOPERS

For them, TOOL TROOPERS isn't just a business. It's a promise to build gear that lasts and to honor the people who rely on it.

The family recently shared that several new products are on the way, each designed with the same spirit of durability and honesty that continues to guide every step of the brand's journey. Among their upcoming releases is a jump starter built like a tank, engineered to take a beating and keep powering on.

Rumors are already circulating about a compact tire inflator and portable battery charger built with the same philosophy: Gear that performs when it matters most. And in early 2026, TOOL TROOPERS plans to launch 11 new types of industrial-grade tape, innovations they believe will "revolutionize the industry as we see it today."

Behind the success stands Michael, the father, a seasoned machine engineer who formerly led a team that inspected and approved aircraft engines to ensure global flight safety. Today, he brings that same precision to help grow Tool Troopers, overseeing product engineering to make sure every design performs flawlessly.

His sons, Philip and Martin, have each carried forward that same precision and dedication. Philip, the eldest, uses his background in design to shape the brand's visual storytelling and vision. Martin, the youngest, manages global production and logistics, ensuring every product lives up to the family name.

They're supported by a close-knit team, Joel, Hank, Devin, Gitte, Alexandra, Brigham, Camilla, and Simon, each contributing their unique skills to the growing mission.

Rooted in gratitude, the family continues to listen to the voices of their supporters. Each message, review, and photo shared by their American customers becomes part of their journey, helping them craft tools that genuinely serve the people who use them.

Tools inspired by real people, for real people.

Because for the Hempel family, TOOL TROOPERS has never just been about products.

It's about building something that lasts: a community, a mission, and a legacy forged in respect, resilience, and reliability.

Media Contact

Hank R. Dallin, Tool Troopers, 1 941-216-6131, [email protected], https://tooltroopers.com/

Hank R. Dallin, Tool Troopers, 1 941-216-6131, [email protected], https://tooltroopers.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Tool Troopers