Family-Owned Florida Furniture Retailer to Open New Showroom in Altamonte Springs

The grand opening celebration will take place over two days, Jan. 18-19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., promising excitement, exclusive offers, giveaways, lite bites, live music, and more. As a thank-you to the community, there will be exclusive giveaways on both days, such as a $200 furniture card for the first 200 families to arrive on Saturday.

The Altamonte Springs showroom will showcase El Dorado Furniture's signature Boulevard Concept, offering a unique shopping experience. Customers can walk down a charming city street with benches and streetlamps, exploring over 20 themed storefronts. Shoppers will find a wide variety of furniture for every room, including living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home office pieces. They can also find high-quality mattresses and exclusive collections like their own Carlo Perazzi signature line.

Located in the heart of Altamonte Springs, the new showroom represents El Dorado Furniture's commitment to bringing its unique blend of quality, style, and customer service to even more Florida communities. This marks the retailer's first location in the Orlando area, located at 740 W SR 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714. Spanning an impressive 45,000 square feet, the showroom will be staffed by approximately 50 dedicated employees ready to assist customers in creating their dream homes.

After the two-day grand opening celebration, the store will be open Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

About El Dorado Furniture:

Ranked among the top 50 furniture retailers in the U.S., El Dorado Furniture has been dedicated to providing everything needed to furnish a home since 1967. Offering a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, El Dorado's large selection of furniture and accessories range from trendy styles like modern, coastal and contemporary to mid-century and traditional. With the new Altamonte Springs showroom, El Dorado Furniture will now have 19 showrooms across Florida. Visit ElDoradoFurniture.com and follow us on Instagram (@eldoradofl) for more information.

